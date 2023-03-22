Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis spark major reaction with emotional reunion - WATCH The professional dancer has teamed up with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke in a new BBC series

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left overjoyed after watching Giovanni Pernice reunite with his former champion dancer partner Rose Ayling-Ellis on his new BBC series.

Giovanni And Anton: Adventures In Sicily, which sees the professional dancer travel his home country alongside Anton Du Beke, aired its first episode on Tuesday night – and the launch prompted a huge reaction from viewers.

Watch the sweet reunion below…

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Oh how I've missed Rose and Giovanni love their friendship." Another said: "Giovanni and Anton are amazing together and Rose makes it that extra bit special. We need more of this!!"

A third post read: "Watched a little bit of episode 2 where Rose arrives. Its heart warming. They seem so close and Gio was so happy to see her." A fourth person stated: "Please @BBCOne, give Anton, Gio and Rose their own show! They are just brilliant together."

Earlier this month, Anton spoke of Giovanni and Rose's close bond and about the sweet reunion in Italy. "[Rose] is so funny, she has a really dry sense of humour," he said, reports virginradio.co.uk.

Rose joined Giovanni and Anton Du Beke on their new series

"It was lovely because when you're on Strictly Come Dancing, you do form a very unique relationship with your partner that is sort of enduring as well. Every time you see them, it's lovely. It's because it's unique."

Both Rose and Giovanni often tease each other on social media – something Anton enjoyed witnessing first-hand. "When Rose turned up, I know the relationship she has with Giovanni, so it was lovely," he added. "What was lovely was I could be part of that.

"I know that she had teased him and he teased her and I could stand there and watch it and laugh and enjoy it and sometimes we would double up and tease him. It was very funny. So it was lovely, that little sort of triumvirate, I enjoyed it."

