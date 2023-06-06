Cuba Gooding Jr. settles sexual assault case ahead of trial – details

The Jerry Maguire star was accused of an incident that took place a decade ago

Cuba Gooding Jr. has reportedly settled a civil sexual assault case that was set to take place on Tuesday in New York.

The actor, 55, was accused by a woman of a sexual abuse incident which took place in New York City a decade ago, with the trial initially set to begin on June 6 with the jury selection process at a federal court.

However, shortly after jurors were to begin assembling, a calendar entry in the official court record said: "TRIAL OFF." It added further: "Reason for cancellation (on consent): the parties have resolved the matter."

The woman who filed the case, who went as Jane Doe up till the trial, alleged that the actor had lured her to his hotel room in 2013 after meeting at a restaurant nearby, which is when the incident took place.

The Oscar-winning actor, for his part and through his lawyers, maintained that the incident was purely consensual, even adding that the woman bragged about it afterwards.

The plaintiff was being represented by famed women's rights attorney Gloria Allred, who hasn't yet released a comment on the situation. The star's lawyers are yet to release a comment as well.

More to come.

