Kylie Minogue steals the limelight in red hot catsuit and knee-high boots

Kylie Minogue has a penchant for showstopping looks, and her latest ensemble has sent fans into a frenzy with its ultra-glam style.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 55-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes look from her promotional shoot for new single, Padam Padam. The short clip saw the superstar strut in red knee-high leather boots, which she rocked with a coordinating catsuit and cape as well as leather gloves.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue stuns in red hot catsuit and leather boots

"Lights. Camera. Action. Welcome to the Pink Motel, Sun Valley. Padam Padam [heart emojis]," she remarked in the caption.

Fans went wild and rushed to the comments section, with one writing: "This is such a fantastic shot." Another said: "What a woman. PaDAM you look amazing." A third post read: "You are a damn hot, lady! One of the best singers all the time."

Last month, Kylie revealed that her new album would be coming on 22 September as she teased the first single, Padam Padam. Other tracks on the record include Hold On To Now, Things We Do For Love, One More Time, You Still Get Me High, Hands, Green Light, Vegas High, Story and the track that lends its name to the album, Tension.

© Getty Kylie has made a great comeback

Padam Padam has been a huge success since its recent release. The dance track has become a viral sensation on TikTok and Twitter, prompting a wave of internet memes. The song is racing up the UK charts and has already reached No. 1 on the UK Big Top 40 chart.

"Overwhelmed, grateful and sending all the love you can imagine," she wrote on Instagram on her birthday, later adding: "WHAT??? LOVERS!!! Padam Padam is Number One on The Big Top 40! Thank you, THANK YOU!!!"

The international pop superstar has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide and in 2020, made UK chart history by becoming the first female solo artist to claim number one albums in five consecutive decades.

Kylie has multiple awards and accolades to her name, including three BRIT Awards, two MTV Music Awards, a Grammy, and in 2007 was officially anointed Kylie Minogue OBE.

