Strictly star Helen Skelton shares new update - and fans will be thrilled!

Helen Skelton is adding another string to her bow - a brand new book! On Tuesday, the 39-year-old expressed her delight over the upcoming release of In My Stride: Taking on Life's Adventures, which will be published by Headline on 12 October.

In My Stride explores the lessons Helen has learned through life and adventure, sharing how getting out in nature and putting one foot in front of the other can help us journey back to ourselves.

It tells stories of finding confidence, authenticity, courage, resilience, acceptance, community, and freedom, against the backdrop of incredible challenges and through the power of the natural world.

Of her latest achievement, Helen said: "What a wonderful opportunity to share some lessons, go down memory lane and revisit some epic adventures. I wanted to document tussles in Uganda, marathons in the desert and adventures on the Amazon before the chaos of the school run clouds my brain too much and I forget it all."

She added: "Life has a funny way of presenting challenges and opportunities at every chapter, and I am grateful for this chance to share the lessons that have helped me to put one foot in front of the other in the most inspiring and challenging circumstances."

© Headline Helen is releasing her new book in October

Yvonne Jacob, Deputy Publishing Director for Headline, said: "I am delighted to announce In My Stride as my first commission for Headline Non-Fiction. Helen is not only a beloved TV presenter, but also one of Britain’s leading female adventurers.

"Her ability to dig deep and find the inner strength and resilience to carry on no matter the challenge – physical, mental, or emotional – is what makes her approach to life so remarkable."

Helen began her career presenting iconic children's shows Newsround and Blue Peter, where she took on some incredible challenges such as the Namibia Ultra Marathon, cycling to the South Pole, and kayaking over 2,000 miles down the Amazon River.

© John Phillips The TV star presents Countryfile and On The Farm

She has since gone on to present shows of varying focus, from Countryfile, On The Farm and Holiday Hit Squad to the Rugby Super League, Olympics and FA Women’s Super League. The TV star is a regular guest presenter on ITV Tonight, Lorraine and Steph’s Packed Lunch and is also the host of the new-look BBC Radio 5 Live Sunday morning show.

In December 2022, Helen – who split from her rugby player husband Richie Myler in April 2022 - reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing. She lives in Cumbria with her three children, Elsie, Ernie and Louis.

In My Stride will be published in hardback, ebook and audiobook on 12th October 2023.

