Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen retired from acting, but their net worth is still way more than you think

It has been well over ten years since Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen graced the silver screen, who became literal Hollywood darlings in their infancy.

The identical twins famous started their acting careers as babies on ABC sitcom Full House, where they played youngest Tanner sibling Michelle Tanner alongside the late Bob Saget, plus John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Lori McLoughlin, Dave Coulier, and Candace Cameron Bure from 1987 to 1995.

After Full House, they went on to be Hollywood's favorite dynamic duo with iconic Y2K kid-to-teen movies such as New York Minute, When in Rome, Holiday in the Sun, Passport to Paris, and more.

WATCH: The Olsen Twins on Full House

MORE: Ashley Olsen weds rarely-seen partner Louis Eisner – inside intimate Christmas wedding

However, as they entered adulthood Ashley's last significant role was in 2004's New York Minute, while her sister Mary Kate's was in 2011's Beastly, starring Vanessa Hudgens and Alex Petyfer.

Though they have since retired from acting, and make little to no public appearances or brand endorsements, they have instead dedicated themselves to growing an uber-chic fashion empire, and their net worth is bigger than it ever has been.

MORE: Elizabeth Olsen makes surprising revelation about twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley

Their net worth combined now reportedly sits at a staggering $500 million, with each twin having their own $250 million net worth.

© Getty The famous twins in 1991

The Olsen twins started accruing quite the net worth before they could even walk, when they started making $2,400 per each Full House episode, which later increased to $25,000 and then towards the end of their eight year tenure, a whopping $80,000 per episode.

MORE: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen make rare outing with sister Elizabeth at new boutique

MORE: Take a peek inside Ashley Olsen's New York apartment

Beyond their impressive salary however, it is the media and retail company that they have presided over since they were six (as much as you can at that age), Dual Star Entertainment, that really skyrocketed their earnings.

© Getty Fans especially loved Michelle Tanner's relationship with her on-screen uncle Jesse

Though they are credited as the founders, the company was officially launched in 1993 by their parents Dave and Jarnie Olsen, and has both amassed a massive audio and video library that includes all of their movies, plus it counts on the production and sales of fashion and consumer products as well.

In 2007, when they were only 20-years-old, Forbes placed them on their Richest Women in Entertainment list, which included other stars such as Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

© Getty The two at the 2004 premiere of New York Minute at the Tribeca Film Festival

The outlet reported at the time that the two had a combined net worth of $100 million, crediting it to Dualstar and the $1 billion worth of merchandise it sold worldwide each year.

© Getty Mary Kate and Ashley now run famous luxury brand The Row

That's not all, though. In 2006, they launched their now globally recognized and celebrity-loved brand The Row, an ultra-luxe label known for its high-quality items with an even higher price tag to match.

© Getty The actresses have received various awards for their fashion label

With a distribution of over 200 stores across 80 countries – both their own brick and mortar locations and in department stores – The Row's $1,400 pants, $7,000 leather totes, $1,000 sandals, $2,000 cashmere sweaters and beyond leaves the brand with a reported $100 to $200 million in sales each year.

All in all, Mary Kate and Ashley have good reasons to retire from public life (or from working!), as they get to enjoy their respective $250 million net worths, a combined half billion.

Read more HELLO! US stories here.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.