Carrie Underwood's multi-million net worth compared to famous husband's will leave you open mouthed

Carrie Underwood is one of the highest-earning country singers today – but her jaw-dropping net worth is very different from that of her hockey star husband Mike Fisher.

The singer met husband Mike back in 2008 backstage at one of her concerts and they wed two years later. The athlete, who retired after a 15-plus year career in 2018, is said to be a keen real estate investor, and he and Carrie own a gorgeous “forever home” – their 400-acre estate in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 42-year-old NHL player, with whom Carrie shares two kids, Isaiah and Jacob, has a net worth of about $30 million, which admittedly, isn’t too shabby! But the retired athlete has notched up only about one-quarter of what his famous wife is worth.

Singer-songwriter Carrie has a net worth of around $140 million, with her vast multi-million dollar fortune placing her ahead of fellow stars Miranda Lambert, who is worth $60 million, and Kacey Musgraves’ $12 million fortune.

© Getty Images Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher both have multi-million dollar fortunes - but the Jesus Take the Wheel singer's is much higher

The 40-year-old Oklahoma native rose to fame after competing in Season 4 of American Idol, and released her debut album, Some Hearts, the year she won, in 2005.

© Denise Truscello Carrie's Las Vegas residency has earned her big bucks

A major crossover hit, Carrie’s debut was certified eight times platinum, reaching both the top of the country charts and an incredible #2 on Billboard.

Carrie Underwood's endorsement earnings

A whole slew of lucrative endorsements followed Carrie's skyrocketing fame, with retailers like Target, beauty companies including Olay, Opi and Almay, and fashion brands like Skechers rushing to sign her. It’s estimated that she’s earned tens of millions of dollars from these collaborations alone during her nearly 20-year career.

© Getty Images Carrie's net worth is around $140 million, while Mike is worth around $30 million

In 2021, the 'Jesus Take the Wheel' singer left her activewear brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, which was developed in a collaboration with Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Carrie Underwood's net worth: music and concerts

The eight-time Grammy winner earns millions from streaming platforms, and is also making big money when it comes to concerts.

© Instagram Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have two sons, Isaiah and Jacob

Carrie wrapped the 43-city Denim & Rhinestones arena tour – the seventh of her career – in March 2023.

She also kicked off a lucrative Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION, at Resorts World Theatre in late 2021. The residency has been so in demand that not only are shows set to resume in June 2023 following the successful Denim & Rhinestones tour, but even more new dates for December 2023 have been added.