What is Beyoncé's net worth?

The songstress is currently performing in London with her Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé Gisele Knowles-Carter is mega-rich to say the least. The pop star has managed to carve out a successful career in the music industry thanks to her flawless vocals and sassy dance moves.

In 2022, Celebrity Net Worth chalked up the 'Halo' hitmaker's net worth to an eye-watering $500million. According to Forbes, Bey's husband's net worth exceeds $1billion, bringing their combined net worth to a jaw-dropping $1.5billion. Wowzah.

© Getty Beyoncé is currently on tour

HELLO! is taking a deep dive into the singer's net worth, examining everything from her musical achievements to her impressive property portfolio. Keep scrolling to discover how Beyoncé rakes in the cash…

How much has Beyoncé made from her music?

Houston-born Beyoncé has released a whopping seven albums, 83 singles, five EPs, one soundtrack album and five live albums. From her album sales alone, the singer has allegedly made a cool $30.5million.

RELATED: Beyonce opens up about motherhood and the love she has for her children

MORE: Beyoncé's $12k second wedding dress was worlds apart from one mother designed

Discography aside, Beyoncé has made some extra dough on the side with her glittering tours. Forbes, for instance, has predicted that her Renaissance World Tour could bag her nearly $2.1billion.

WATCH: Beyoncé and Jay-Z: A family story

In 2016, Queen Bey's Formation Tour netted $256million, whilst in 2014, Beyonce's Mrs. Carter Show World Tour grossed $229.7million. Meanwhile, in 2018, the singer and her beau Jay-Z made around $5million per night during their On the Run II Tour.

© Getty The singer has made a mint from her tours

Tours aside, Beyoncé reportedly made more than $3million for her 105-minute set at Coachella, and $24 million for a one-hour concert at the Atlantis the Royal Resort in Dubai. Celebrity guests turned out in their masses to attend the invite-only event which saw Bey take to the stage with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

What about her endorsements?

Thanks to her A-list celebrity status, Beyoncé has collaborated with a variety of luxury brands. She's worked with the likes of Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, American Express and Tiffany & Co, no doubt adding millions to her staggering net worth.

© Getty The star has worked with a handful of high-end brands

And according to The New York Times, she signed a $50million deal with Pepsi in 2012.

How much has Beyoncé made from her movies?

The star has supplemented her income with a variety of film ventures. She allegedly made millions as a result of a deal with Netflix which saw the release of her documentary, Homecoming.

© Getty The singer is a movie star

Beyond this, the 'Single Ladies' songstress has starred in a plethora of highly acclaimed films including the likes of Dreamgirls, Cadillac Records, Obsessed, The Lion King, and Austin Powers. And with these acting roles, Beyoncé has no doubt walked away with a hefty paycheque.

How much has Beyoncé made from Ivy Park?

Beyoncé has also dipped her toes into the world of fashion. The stylish superstar – who is known for her glittering stage outfits – launched Ivy Park in 2016 alongside Topshop fashion mogul, Sir Philip Green. When their partnership ended in 2018, the singer relaunched her brand with streetwear giant, Adidas.

In March this year, Beyoncé cut ties with Adidas due to "creative differences." She is expected to "reclaim her brand, chart her own path and maintain creative freedom."

According to Insider, her brand generated $40million in 2022.

DISCOVER: Beyonce's hair care: Everything we know so far about her new launch

READ: Everything you need to know about Beyoncé's Ivy Park fashion show in Dubai

Her brand strives to give a voice to women. Speaking to ELLE magazine, the Grammy Award-winning artist revealed: "It's always been important to me to hire women. I believe in giving a voice to people who are not always heard. One of the first presidents of my company was a woman.

© Getty Beyoncé launched Ivy Park in 2016

"My current GM, head of production, head of PR, and other leaders are women. I hire women not to be token voices in the company but to lead. I believe women are more balanced and think with compassion in deciding what’s best for the business. They see the big picture absent of personal agendas. Most women are loyal and commit with 100 percent follow-through."

What real estate does Beyoncé own?

Armed with some serious coin, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have built up a dreamy property portfolio. Between them, the power couple own several uber luxurious homes in New York City, New Orleans and Los Angeles.

© Getty The couple own multiple homes

Last month, the duo splashed out on a modern mega-mansion in Malibu. They reportedly shelled out $200million in cash for the property, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the entire state of California. Yikes.

The stunning property sits on 'Billionaire's Row' and boasts floor-to-ceiling glass panels, a ginormous swimming pool and eight acres of surrounding land. It was designed by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando who is renowned worldwide for his brutalist concrete buildings.

© Getty Beyoncé welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012

In 2017, the dynamic duo snapped up an $88million Bel-Air estate complete with four outdoor swimming pools, a spa, a media room, a basketball court and a wellness centre. Money clearly isn't an issue here...

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.