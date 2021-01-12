Elizabeth Olsen makes surprising revelation about twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley The Marvel actress is the younger sister of the child stars

Elizabeth Olsen has opened up about her older twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley and made a surprising revelation that fans might not already know.

The Marvel actress admitted that while she loved musical theatre and performing live as a little girl, her child star sisters – renowned for appearing in Full House, Two of a Kind, It Takes Two and Passport to Paris among other TV shows and films – were actually "pretty shy".

"I was a dancer and I loved musical theatre," Elizabeth said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show when asked about her passions. "It started when I was seven and there was this musical theatre camp in the Valley and a bunch of my friends every summer, we would do it. And that was my core group of friends.

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen talks about her famous twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley

"So musical theatre and doing plays… oddly my sisters didn't love being on live theatre. They didn't love live audiences. They were pretty shy and it made them nervous."

Elizabeth, 31, added that she didn't see her acting career as following in her sisters' footsteps, saying: "I was the one that made everyone come to see me perform a musical that we made within two weeks and they had to see three of them every summer. They had to go to every dance performance and it was always unique to me that I loved theatre and dancing and singing.

"And so it never felt like a following for me because it always felt like it was my path."

Elizabeth said her sisters were "pretty shy" growing up

One thing Elizabeth is happy to admit is her love for her sisters' trademark style. "Everything my sisters have ever worn in my entire life I have wanted to wear still as an adult today," she said. "I want their coats. I want their shoes. I want their dresses. And that is something that I never grew out of."

