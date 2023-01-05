Ashley Olsen weds rarely-seen partner Louis Eisner - inside intimate Christmas wedding The Full House star has been dating the artist since 2017

Ashley Olsen has kept her five-year relationship with her partner Louis Eisner out of the spotlight, so it comes as no surprise that she wanted a wedding that was just as low-key.

The Full House star, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot in a secret ceremony over the festive period on 28 December, according to Page Six. Around 50 of their closest friends and family reportedly gathered at a private Bel-Air home for the intimate celebration, with guests partying long into the evening.

It's likely that one of those guests was Ashley's twin sister and fellow TV star, Mary-Kate, who recently divorced her ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy following a seven-year marriage.

Both Ashley and Mary-Kate have purchased properties in the A-list neighbourhood over the years – the Olsen twins reportedly pooled their money and bought a $4 million home together in the 2000s. However, they are thought to have sold it after a few years.

The Full House star and the artist reportedly tied the knot in Bel Air

Bel Air is also where the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce call home, so we have no doubt that the property offered an impressive backdrop for Ashley and Louis' wedding photos.

The couple began dating in 2017 but they only made their red carpet debut together in September 2021 for the 20th anniversary of Young Eisner Scholars. Despite rumours that they got engaged back in 2019, Ashley kept her left hand hidden at the event, shielding any view of her engagement ring.

Ashley was previously spotted wearing a gold ring on her left hand

However, Ashley was previously spotted wearing a thick gold band with a black stone on her ring finger, which may have been from Louis, the son of fashion photographer Lisa Eisner.

We have no doing that eagle-eyed fans will be on the lookout for any signs of wedding photos or wedding rings.

