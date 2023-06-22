Kelly Clarkson shades ex Brandon Blackstock over costly divorce settlement ahead of her Chemistry album release

As the release date for Kelly Clarkson's long-awaited divorce album, titled Chemistry, nears, she is ready to spill the beans on the rise and fall of her marriage to Brandon Blackstock.

The singer – who last released an album, titled Meaning of Life, six years ago – and Brandon were married from 2013 to 2022, and share two kids together, River Rose, nine, and Remington "Remy" Alexander, seven.

The two had a lengthy and tumultuous divorce – they first filed in 2020 and it was finalized in 2022 – marred with legal disputes over their assets, specifically Kelly's Montana ranch, plus spousal and child support for Brandon.

Ahead of her album's June 23 release date, Kelly made an appearance on the Today Show to promote it, and did not hold back about the details of both her divorce, and writing about it.

Speaking with the Today Show's Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb, she first explained: "I waited until I was through it [to release the album], so now it's like a different chapter for me," as she admitted that part of the wait was so she "wouldn't be crying in all of [the interviews.]"

Now that she's ready, she promises "it's all in there" when it comes to both the highs and lows of a relationship – the "insanely amazing" and "insanely unhealthy" chemistry one can have with someone, she says – and even her financial disputes with her ex aren't off limits.

© Getty Kelly and Brandon dated for six years before tying the knot

As Hoda was breaking down all that's in the upcoming record, she said: "When a lot of relationships end there are lots of things that are fought over, and a lot of times it's money."

The statement couldn't have resonated more with Kelly, who laughed and exclaimed, "Heyyyy…" in agreement.

© Getty The former couple were married for almost ten years

The Today host then referred to the song 'Red Flag Collector,' where the former American Idol contestant seems to put her ex-husband's mid-divorce behavior on blast, when she sings: "Sure, you can have the towels. You can take my money. Drag my name 'round town. I don't mind, I changed it anyway."

© Getty Kelly with her ex and their two children, plus his own two children from a previous marriage

The lyrics continue: "As you run your mouth, puff your chest. Play cowboy in the wild, wild west. I don't mind, you know best. Keep on ridin' 'til you can't say us," which seems to be a direct reference to the former couple's dispute over Kelly's Montana ranch.

© Getty Kelly and her daughter River at the PCA Awards

Their argument over the property, which Kelly is listed as sole owner of, began when Brandon revealed he wanted to leave the entertainment industry and become a full-time rancher. When his ex-wife announced she planned to sell the ranch, the father-of-four fought against it, insisting that he needed the sprawling property for his ranching business.

© Getty The singer has primary custody of her two children

In August of 2021, a judge ruled that if he planned to work on the property and gain profit from it, he would be responsible for the costs of maintaining it, reportedly about $81,000 per month. Brandon subsequently moved out in June of 2022, but he will still be receiving other payouts from Kelly until 2024.

She still has to pay $115,000 each month in spousal support until January 2024, plus Brandon also receives $45,601 a month in child support, even though Kelly has primary custody of their two children, and he only has one weekend a month to spend with them.