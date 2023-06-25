Taylor Swift seems to address where she stands with ex John Mayer ahead of Speak Now re-release

Taylor Swift is making sure her loyal fans are on their best behavior as she prepares to re-release her hit 2010 album, Speak Now.

In the process of the artist re-recording and releasing most of her albums with the goal of owning them all herself, many of her past heartbreaks have been revisited, though now she is asking her fans to keep the past in the past, particularly, it seems, where it concerns John Mayer.

Many of the songs on Speak Now, most famously 'Dear John,' are presumed to be of her relationship with the fellow singer, which took place for a few months in 2009 and 2010, when she was 19 and he was 31.

Despite the years it has been, the 'Gravity' singer remains in hot water with Taylor's fans over the questionable age gap, and his comments section on Instagram are often flooded with call outs over it, especially Taylor's famous 'Dear John' line: "Don't you think nineteen's too young."

During Taylor's Minneapolis stop from her Eras Tour, ahead of singing the "surprise song" of the night, the star made an effort to keep her fans away from her ex's comments section.

As she highlighted the beautiful moments and gestures she has gotten to see from her fans at her concerts, she said: "I was hoping to ask you that as we lead to this album coming out, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities."

© Getty John and Taylor dated for some months

"What I'm trying to say is, I'm putting this album out because I want to own my music," she explained, before maintaining: "I'm 33 years old, I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs that I wrote and the memories we made together."

Taylor insisted: "I'm not putting this album out so that you can go and feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about," before declaring: "I do not care, we have all grown up, we're good."

© Getty The two during Z100's Jingle Ball in December 2009

Following her warning to fans, John's comments section on his Instagram page looks a lot different now, though it's not exactly void of Swifties.

© Getty The former flings were linked to each other from December 2009 to February 2010

While before he would get comments such as: "DEAR JOHN," and: "Prepare John July 7th is coming," about Speak Now's new release date, plus: "Would've Could've Should've dated someone your own age," about another one of Taylor's hits allegedly about John, now fans are erring on the side of caution.

© Getty Taylor will be performing on her Eras Tour through the rest of the year

"Sorry mom said we can’t bully you anymore," one fan wrote after Taylor's concert, as others added: "Mom said we have to be nice to you," and: "I'm sorry John I won't be mean anymore," as well as: "I'll be nice to you from now. No bad blood."

© Getty The singer was most recently linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy

More of Taylor's 'Dear John' lyrics read: "Don't you think I was too young to be messed with?" and: "Dear John, I see it all now, it was wrong," plus, in 'Would've, Could've, Should've," from 2022's Midnights album, she also sings: "I damn sure never would've danced with the devil… At nineteen," and: "Living for the thrill of hitting you where it hurts. Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first."

Meanwhile, John's 2013 song 'Paper Doll,' where he sings: "You're like twenty-two girls in one. And none of them know what they're runnin' from."