Matteo Berrettini's love life: Who is the Wimbledon 2023 star dating?

Matteo Berrettini is fast becoming a favourite among tennis fans, with the Italian sportsman hoping to win big at this year's Wimbledon. However, the 27-year-old has a tough game ahead on Monday as he's set to take the World No.1 player, Carlos Alcaraz at SW19.

Fascination is growing about Matteo Berrettini's personal life, including his love life. Tennis fans got a glimpse into what Matteo is like away from the courts in Netflix's documentary series, Break Point. Viewers were shown how the sportsman copes with the pressure of the game, as well as being shown more details about his dating life with then-girlfriend and fellow tennis star, Ajla Tomljanovic.

Find out more about Matteo's love life below…

Who is Matteo Berrettini dating?

Matteo is dating 36-year-old TV presenter and model Melissa Satta. The pair met at a dinner in Miami and exchanged numbers and have been enjoying each other's company ever since.

Melissa revealed more details about their relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"[There were] a thousand chats on WhatsApp. Which never ended," she said.

"I've met people at dinner and exchanged numbers, but often it ends as it began. Not with Matteo. If we are still here, it is because then we managed to meet in various cities."

© STEFANO RELLANDINI Matteo is dating TV presenter and model Melissa Satta

As well as being a model and TV presenter, the Milan-based star is also a mother to her eight-year-old son, Maddox, whom she shares with her ex, former Tottenham player Kevin-Prince Boateng. The pair were together for nine years in total and married for four before they split in 2020. "I suffered a lot, it was a hard blow because I did not expect it and because it was not my choice," she revealed.

"That's how it went, but today I'm very happy. The important thing is to have a common goal which in our case is Maddox and is going well."

© 305pics Melissa and Matteo met through mutual friends in Miami

Meanwhile, although Melissa and Matteo seem to be getting on swimmingly, the pair's relationship has caused a bit of friction for Matteo after tennis followers blamed his relationship for his recent losses, including his exit from the Australian Open.

Matteo described this criticism as "disrespectful" to Style magazine: "It would be like saying that a journalist writes worse articles because he has a wife and children. It is something that does not make any kind of sense, does it?"

© Mike Hewitt Matteo Berrettini is hoping for success at Wimbledon

Who has Matteo Berrettini dated in the past?

Prior to his relationship with Melissa, Matteo was dating Australian tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic. The pair documented parts of their relationship on the Netflix documentary Break Point where they could be seen comforting and supporting each other as they competed at major tournaments.

The pair began dating in 2019 and were together for a few years before they call it quits in spring 2022.

© Fairfax Media Matteo previously dated Ajla Tomljanovic

While they were together, Ajla opened up about their relationship: "You can hear people say that they never date a tennis player because they don’t like that they do the same thing, that it’s always about tennis. But, in reality, we don’t talk about tennis a lot.

"When we have the need, it's really nice to talk to each other because we understand that the best. It's natural, the way I’m going to react, or he’s going to react. That's a really nice thing, the understanding about the lifestyle and the priorities. It's just nice to be on the same page. It definitely works."