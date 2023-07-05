Wimbledon 2023 has arrived and while it's been a bit of a wet start thanks to a downpour on Tuesday suspending play, we're so excited that the prestigious tournament in SW19 has kicked off.

Although there are a few giants of the game missing this year whether it be due to recent retirement – in Serena Williams' case – or injury – in Nick Kyrgios' case – there are plenty of names to get excited about.

Two of those are Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter. Alex, who hails from Australia, is currently ranked as number 17 in the world and the 24-year-old is hoping to sail through the competition. Katie Boulter is flying the flag for Great Britain this year. The 26-year-old from Leicester is the current British women's number one player and is also hoping to win big at SW19 this year.

And it seems the players have become the sports 'IT' couple since they began dating two years ago. Here's what we know about their relationship…

Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur's relationship timeline

In 2018, Katie began gaining more attention thanks to her growing success in tennis. She graced the cover of Vogue magazine and they branded her a future star. While discussing a brand campaign with Nike, she told the publication: "It feels a little surreal because I remember seeing Serena and Maria Sharapova in the Nike campaigns when I was a junior player. I'm so proud to be in a campaign for my favourite brand. I practically live in Nike on and off the court."

© ADRIAN DENNIS Katie Boulter is hoping to win big at this year's tournament

Two years later, she would meet her now boyfriend, Alex, and the pair have been together ever since. For the last few years, the pair have enjoyed spending plenty of time together and enjoying trips away, as well as training together.

In March 2021, Katie posted a photo alongside her boyfriend for the first time to mark their one-year anniversary. The couple looked super cute on a beach as they posed for a selfie. Katie wrote in the caption: "Not sure how you’ve put up with me this long. Happy one year @alexdeminaur."

© Clive Brunskill Alex De Minaur and Katie Boulter have been dating since 2020

Since then, the tennis star has shared more photos alongside Alex, including one in December that year when they spent Christmas together.

Katie wrote alongside a photo of them posing in front of a Christmas tree: "My favourite time of year."

© Shaun Botterill Could Alex De Minaur beat the likes of Matteo Berretinni and Taylor Fritz?

In May last year, the couple looked glamorous as they paid a visit to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club – where Wimbledon takes place – ahead of the 2022 tournament. Alex looked suave in a suit while Katie wore a beautiful blue midi dress with cream loafers.

© John Walton - PA Images Katie Boulter supporting Alex De Minaur at Wimbledon 2022

At the tournament that year, Alex publicly praised his girlfriend for her win against previous finalist Karolina Pliskova. While chatting in a press conference, he told the BBC: "Before we talk about my match, can we just talk about Katie Boulter today? I mean, she had a pretty good win herself."

Katie later told Tatler magazine that Alex was an extremely supportive boyfriend. "I couldn't ask for any better, he's the best support I've got."

© Kelly Defina Alex de Minaur is competing at SW19 this year

More recently it's been reported that the couple now live together in Wimbledon. According to Mail Online, Katie finds being closer to home and near where the action takes place helps her preparation.

"We all get to spend a whole lot of time together. I have the option of popping out when I want to - I know where the closest coffee shop is, where the stringers are - so this is a place I can call home."

Here's hoping they both enjoy success at this year's tournament!