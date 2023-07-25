Susan Sarandon, 76, hasn't aged a day in head-turning throwback photo

Susan Sarandon is one of Hollywood's most iconic stars, and has been brightening up our screens for decades.

What's more, the award-winning star just hasn't aged, something a recent throwback photo highlighted.

To mark Jennifer Lopez's birthday on Monday, Salma Hayek had dug out an epic star-studded photo featuring the Jenny from the Block hitmaker and her famous friends.

Susan Sarandon with her famous friends - posted to mark Jennifer Lopez's birthday

Susan was among the group, rocking her iconic bangs and wavy auburn hair, and looking fresh faced with minimal makeup.

In the caption, Salma wrote: "Happy birthday @jlo! Last night, out of the blue, I found this picture. I guess it meant I had to share it on your special day. It made me think back to a time when they said we wouldn’t make it. Then they said we wouldn’t last. Keep shining chica and keep enjoying every second of it!"

Along with Susan, Salma and the birthday girl herself, other famous faces in the image included Ben Affleck and the late Ed Limato.

© NBC Susan has had an incredible career to date

Fans were quick to remark on the iconic photo, with one writing: "This needs to be recreated!" while another wrote: "What an iconic photo." A third added: "This is too incredible!"

Susan has never felt more confident than she does now in her seventies, having spoken out about ageing gracefully in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

She said: "When your sense of time has an ending and isn’t finite, like how it feels when you're young – when you have an understanding that time is precious – you have a tendency not to waste energy on the small stuff and only to surround yourself with people who are vital, curious, brave and adventurous.

Susan Sarandon has appeared in several acclaimed films

"Some of my friends are quite young and fall in that category, and some of them are my age or in-between. You just don’t suffer fools lightly anymore. People who don’t contribute to a healthy, fun and adventurous life… well, there's no reason to waste your time on them and you definitely appreciate that when you reach your 70s."

What's more, the Thelma and Louise actress has observed the change in the industry over the decades, recalling what it used to be like on the red carpets at star-studded events, and how they have altered.

© Alexi Rosenfeld The star is taking part in the writer's strikes across Hollywood

She remembers how she was told she had been nominated for her first Oscar (Best Actress in 1981’s Atlantic City), via a voicemail left on her phone, as she didn’t have a publicist or agent to relay the news to her.

"I've gone from having fun, to wearing heels and flats with socks and wearing a lot of vintage '40s stuff, to this big corporate thing. Now, it's very different. The models don’t seem to be having as much fun. They look very bored. Back in the day models were lively and having so much fun."

© Photo: Getty Images Susan has a fabulous attitude about growing older

Susan uses her voice for the greater good and is known for her work in political activism alongside her acting roles. She is one of the many A-listers protesting right now in the ongoing Sag-Aftra strike in Hollywood.

George Clooney, Matt Damon, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have also been taking part among the many other famous faces.

