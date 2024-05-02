Sofia Vergara reveals the real reason she didn't have children with ex Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara recently opened up about her decision not to have more children with her ex-husband Joe Manganiello.

The 51-year-old actress shared insights into her views on motherhood and life decisions in a heartfelt interview featured in the digital issue of People.

Sofia, who had her first and only child, Manolo, 32 years ago with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez, expressed that she felt complete with her son and didn't see the addition of more children to her life as a fitting choice during her marriage to Manganiello.

"There's things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they're not," she explained, highlighting that she already understood the immense dedication required to be a good mother.

Recommended video You may also like Sofia Vergara's reaction to being questioned about relationship status

She added, "I was a mother already... I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy."

The actress candidly discussed the mutual disagreement over having children, which was one of the contributing factors to their separation.

© Robert Smith Sofia recently divorced her ex husband Joe

Sofia respected the idea of motherhood after 50 but felt that her lifestyle, career demands, and the nature of her marriage at the time made it unfair to bring another child into the world.

This decision was influenced by her desire to dedicate the necessary time and energy a child deserves, which she felt might not be possible with her ongoing commitments.

© Getty Images Sofia Vergara and son Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara arrive at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Sofia Vergara on her son Manolo

Despite these challenges, Sofia has maintained a close and loving relationship with her son, Manolo. She reflected on their unique bond, noting the joys of having had him at a young age.

"It is great that I had him young, because now I'm going to be 52, and he's 32... It is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son," she shared. Sofia also noted that being a young mother was not without its difficulties but that it has been a rewarding journey, one that she navigated with resilience and joy.

© Charley Gallay Sofia Vergara and Manolo

Life after her split from Joe has been a time of empowerment and personal strength for Sofia. "Life has not always been easy... but I've never felt stronger," she declared.

Embracing the challenges of aging within the entertainment industry, Sofia is determined to continue living her life to the fullest, stating emphatically, "I'm going to fight it every step of the way!"

Sofia Vergara and her boyfriend Justin Saliman were spotted leaving dinner at Cipriani in Beverly Hills.

Who is Sofia Vergara currently dating?

In her personal life, Sofia has found happiness in dating again, recently linked with top surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman. She appreciates the clarity that comes with experience, expressing, "I think now that I'm older, it's great because you know exactly what you like. I just do what makes me feel confident and beautiful."

Sofia's love for beauty and fashion remains undiminished, a sentiment she attributes to her cultural background. "I think because I'm Latin, we always grow up thinking about looking good, doing your hair, your makeup. It's something that makes you feel good," she explained, highlighting how these elements contribute to her sense of self and confidence.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.