Inside Taylor Swift's insane $16,000-a-night Melbourne hotel suite

Taylor Swift has reportedly checked into the presidential villa at Crown Towers in Melbourne, Australia, elevating her stay to the pinnacle of luxury as she continues the Australian leg of her Eras Tour.

Nestled within the opulent five-star hotel, the Cruel Summer singer’s choice of accommodation—a staggering $16,000-per-night penthouse suite—epitomizes the lavishness surrounding her global musical journey.

Spanning an impressive 11,733 square feet, the presidential villa offers an array of extravagant amenities designed to cater to every conceivable comfort.

Taylor, 34, enjoys the luxury of two elegantly appointed bedrooms, a sophisticated dining area perfect for hosting intimate gatherings, a spacious living room that promises relaxation and entertainment against the backdrop of Melbourne's skyline, and the convenience of a private elevator and dedicated butler service, ensuring a stay that's as seamless as it is sumptuous.

© Crown Towers The presidential villa epitomizes luxury

The master bedroom, a sanctuary of comfort and style, boasts a plush king-size bed, an expansive walk-in closet, and a marble bathroom equipped with a spa bath and rain shower, offering Taylor an oasis of tranquillity.

The suite's second bedroom, featuring two queen beds and a marble ensuite bathroom, underscores the villa's commitment to comfort and luxury for all its guests.

© Crown Towers The suite even comes with its own butler

Beyond the sanctuary of the bedrooms, Taylor can entertain guests or unwind in the dining room, distinguished by its mahogany table for six and an adjacent cocktail bar—a perfect setting for toasting successes or simply enjoying a quiet evening.

The adjoining living room, with its inviting couches and chairs, provides panoramic views of Melbourne, blending the suite's interior elegance with the city's vibrant energy.

© Crown Towers Inside the lavish bathrooms

Taylor's arrival in Melbourne was met with fanfare as she disembarked from her private jet, though the star has yet to be seen making her way in or out of the Crown Towers.

Strategically located, the hotel is a mere 10-minute drive from the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Taylor is slated to captivate audiences with three sold-out shows starting Friday.

February has been a whirlwind for Taylor, beginning with a series of electrifying performances in Tokyo, followed by a trip to Las Vegas to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the 2024 Super Bowl. Witnessing Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs clinch victory, Taylor's pride was palpable as she joined him on the field, celebrating the win with heartfelt embraces and accolades for his "unbelievable" performance.

© Graham Denholm/TAS24 Taylor Swift performs at Melbourne Cricket Ground

The celebration continued into the night as Taylor, Travis, and the Chiefs players reveled with friends and family, marking a momentous occasion in their lives.

Despite Taylor's consistent presence at Travis's games, speculation abounds regarding his attendance at her upcoming concerts, with his sole appearance at her show in Argentina last November fueling fans' curiosity.

Amidst the triumphs, however, a shadow was cast over the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, marred by a tragic shooting that resulted in over 20 injuries and a fatality. Although Taylor was not present, her heart went out to the victims, evidenced by her generous $100,000 donation to the bereaved family,

