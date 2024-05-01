Priscilla Presley reflects on 'beautiful memories' with ex-husband Elvis Presley for 57th wedding anniversary tribute

It is a bittersweet day for Priscilla Presley and the rest of the Presley family, as today marks 57 years since her wedding to the legendary Elvis Presley.

The former couple met in 1959 in Germany, when the "A Little Less Conversation" singer was 24 and his future wife was 14, and the Elvis and Me author eventually moved to Graceland when she was 18, and they tied the knot in 1967.

Though they ultimately split in 1973 – when their late daughter Lisa Marie Presley was five years old, and four years before the King of Rock 'n' Roll's untimely passing aged 42 – Priscilla has always been at the forefront of preserving his legacy, and was supported by fans as she shared her latest throwback.

In honor of her 57th wedding anniversary on May 1, Priscilla took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming, black-and-white throwback photo of the famous wedding.

In it, she appears looking fondly at Elvis, wearing her signature dark eyeliner and voluminous, jet black hair, as he is holding her hand, admiring her massive diamond ring. Elvis himself also has his jet black hair styled in his signature coiffure, wearing an ornate black tux.

Elvis had proposed during the holiday season in 1966, with a diamond ring from Memphis-based jeweler Harry Levitch which boasted a three-and-a-half carat center diamond with 20 more surrounding, detachable diamonds.

Elvis & Priscilla's Wedding

The Presley wedding took place in Las Vegas, when Priscilla was 21 and Elvis was 32, at the Aladdin hotel, where they hosted a press conference in between the intimate wedding ceremony and the subsequent champagne breakfast.

"May 1st 1967, our very special day and a lifetime of beautiful memories," Priscilla wrote in her caption alongside a red rose emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"I'm obsessed with this look! You looked so beautiful on your special day, just like a doll," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Spiritually brought together. And it all makes complete sense because only Priscilla can keep the legacy alive like this," and: "Such precious memories to treasure forever and always Priscilla. What a beautiful day for you both, a day full of love and happiness, a day in history that will never be forgotten," as well as: "You have done a wonderful job honoring not only his life and legacy, but your love and all the special memories you shared as a family. Happy anniversary, Priscilla."

Graceland's Worth

Despite the often tumultuous marriage that followed and their divorce, Priscilla never shied away from honoring his memory, starting with the pivotal decision to open Graceland to the public back in 1982, 25 years after he purchased the iconic Tennessee home in 1957 for $100,000 at age 22.

At the time of his death, the property was reportedly worth $5 million, however Priscilla's decision to open it to the public not only largely saved the Presley family from financial peril, but moreover, a Presley executive told Rolling Stone in 2020 that the estate is worth upwards of $500 million, and today it reportedly generates over $10 million annually.

The residence today also includes an exhibit dedicated to Lisa Marie titled Lisa Marie: Growing Up Presley, which features a curation of her personal belongings, including school photos and report cards, the wallet she used in the late 1980s, and some key items representative of her music career, plus around 45 outfits she previously wore, including the black, drapey jumpsuit she donned for the Golden Globes, her last public appearance days before her passing.

