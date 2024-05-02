Cher, 77, reveals rock and roll icon she turned down a date with and why she prefers younger men

At 77, Cher continues to dazzle not only with her enduring talent but with her candid, spirited take on life and love.

Recently appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the iconic songstress shared a surprising snippet from her colorful romantic history — a proposed date with none other than the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, which she turned down due to nerves about his formidable reputation.

The celebrated singer revealed why she hesitated to pursue a potential romance with one of the biggest music stars of all time.

"It was because I was nervous and I knew of the people around him and it wasn’t that they were bad people, it's just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation and I mean. 'I’m really shy when I’m not working and kind of shy around men,'" Cher explained.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Cher is currently dating AE

Currently, Cher finds joy in her relationship with 38-year-old record executive Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

The star humorously shared her preference for younger men, attributing it to a generational shift in attitudes towards strong, independent women.

"I would rather date men from later generations, who 'were raised by women like me' and were therefore never scared of me," she said.

Recommended video You may also like Cher opens doors to private home

Cher’s light-hearted commentary on age and dating included the quip: "And the reason I got with young men is because men my age or older - well, now they're all dead. But before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me."

Cher's history of relationships includes a notable romance with Rob Camilletti, whom she met when she was 40 and he was 22. Rob, endearingly dubbed the 'Bagel Boy' due to his job in a bagel shop at the time, was her date at the Oscars in 1988 when she won Best Actress for her role in Moonstruck.

© ITV/Shutterstock Cher added a rocker edge in studded pants

Cher’s relationship with AE

Cher and Alexander's relationship has seen its share of ups and downs, having reportedly split in May 2023 before reconciling in September of the same year.

The pair first met at Paris Fashion Week in 2022 and were later spotted hand-in-hand, dispelling earlier rumors of an engagement before their brief separation.

In interactions with her fans, Cher has openly expressed her affection for Alexander, sharing that what attracts her to him includes his kindness, intelligence, and sense of humor. "He's kind, smart, hilarious... & we kiss like teenagers," she responded to a fan's inquiry about their relationship, providing a glimpse into their intimate connection.

© Getty Images Cher and Alexander Edwards attend the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Citizen News Hollywood

Who has AE dated before Cher?

Before his relationship with Cher, Alexander was involved with Amber Rose, Kanye West's ex, with whom he shares a son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

The relationship ended after he admitted to infidelity, which initially raised fans' concerns for Cher when she began dating Alexander. However, Cher confidently addressed these concerns, stating, "I'm in love, not blinded by it," showcasing her unwavering self-assurance and wisdom in matters of the heart.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.