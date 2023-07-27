Lara Stone sparks major fan reaction after after new born son spends 'days in intensive care'

Congratulations are in order for Lara Stone who revealed she has given birth to her second son, Bob, whom she welcomed with her husband David Grievson.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-two shared a touching black and white photo of her newborn baby from the hospital showing both his doting parents' hands on his chest. The photo showed Bob attached to wires and Lara revealed in the caption that the little one spent days in intensive care.

© Instagram Lara revealed Bob spent days in intensive care

"Baby Bob was born last week and spent a very scary few days in intensive care. We're so happy to have him home with us now, and all love him so much," she penned in the caption alongside a smiley heart emoji.

The newborn was lying on the sweetest baby blanket covered in ducks in the meaningful snap. Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the post. "Love you all so much!!! Can't wait to hug the whole family!!" one friend penned alongside a string of red love heart emojis.

© Instagram Lara and David are so loved up

A second added: "Awwwww bless [three red love heart emojis] happy all are safe and sound congratulations." A third follower penned: "Congratulations Lara! So so happy for you," alongside three love heart emojis.

Lara is already the doting mother to her ten-year-old son Alfred, whom she shares with her ex-husband, David Walliams. The former couple divorced in September 2015 after five years of marriage. It was an incredibly quick separation as the pair were granted a decree nisi on the grounds of Lara's "unreasonable behaviour", by London's Central Family Court.

© Ricky Vigil M Lara and David were married for five years

Lara's split with the Britain's Got Talent judge came as a shock at the time, as they were previously believed to have had a strong marriage. "We met at a party and then went on a few dates," she told Dutch Vogue at the start of their romance. "He's wonderful. He's amazing. He makes me laugh. He's a proper gentleman. He’s a bit mean but in a good way. I'm happy."

Lara and David share one son

The Dutch model found love again with her current Beau, David, and the loved-up pair tied the knot in 2021. Lara looked incredible for her nuptials, wearing an ivory Tephi wedding dress with three-quarter sleeves, a fitted waist, and a flowing skirt. The fashion brand is a firm favourite of the blonde beauty, who has starred in a number of their bridal campaigns.

She paired the look with a cascading veil that fell to her hips and sparkling hair accessories in the shape of stars. Lara completed her bridal ensemble with strappy heels and a bouquet of wildflowers.

Captioning a photo of her big day on Instagram, she penned: "Got to marry my love this weekend" alongside four red love heart emojis.