Inside Mariah Carey's twins' epic 13th birthday with western theme hosted by dad Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have quite the unbelievable milestone that they're celebrating: their twins are officially teenagers!

The former couple's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, rang in their 13th birthday on April 30, and their dad made sure to celebrate them with an epic birthday bash.

The "Fantasy" singer and the Nickelodeon alum – who has welcomed ten other kids since the twins were born in 2011 – were married from 2008 to 2016, and today maintain an amicable relationship as co-parents.

In honor of his now-teenager's birthday, Nick took to Instagram with a touching tribute in their honor, and shared a glimpse inside their epic birthday party.

He first shared a photo in which he's posing in between the twins, who are as tall as he is already, and they're wearing t-shirts emblazoned with their nicknames, Roc and Roe, a play on Rock 'n' Roll.

Over on his Instagram Stories, he shared more photos from the party, which appeared to have a western theme, including a video of the twins blowing out the candles on their "1" and "3" cakes, on which Nick wrote: "Can't believe my babies [are] teenagers!!!"

© Instagram

"Can't believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!!" he further shared in his in-feed tribute, adding: "God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind, intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed!"

He continued: "Thank you for teaching [me] how to love everyday and thank you for letting me be your dad!"

© Instagram

"I'm going to eventually get it right, I promise!! Now let's get back to partying! I love you Roc and Roe!! Happy Birthday!!!"

Ahead of their milestone 13th birthday, Nick had reflected on the next chapter while speaking with People in January. "It's crazy, man. I was just talking to them about that," he said at the time, adding: "13! That's a big age, too. I remember that age like it was yesterday."

© Instagram

He also noted: "Then you think in five more years they'll be college students and adults, and it's like, 'Whoa. Wow.' Time flies like crazy."

"You scroll through your iPhone and they send you those photos like, 'This was three years ago today,' and you are like, 'Yo, I thought that was last week,'" he joked. "You just see the growth just right before your eyes."

