Strictly's Giovanni Pernice shares tribute to 'beautiful woman' after injury

Giovanni Pernice is currently having to take things easy after the popular Strictly Come Dancing professional twisted his ankle during a performance, and had been advised to "rest for a few weeks".

Although the star is making sure to take the advice very seriously, having to mostly remove himself from his current tour with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke, he did find time to pay a very special tribute to a "beautiful woman". As you can see in the clip below, Giovanni was full of praise for Strictly's head judge, Shirley Ballas, as she prepared for a charity skydive.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice praises 'beautiful woman' Shirley Ballas ahead of charity fundraiser

"So here's a message to that beautiful, wonderful woman next to me, the best woman ever. She's going to jump from [a] aeroplane, that's insane," he said in the clip.

Giovanni became very impressed when Shirley revealed that she skydive would happen at 15,000 feet, and that for a separate challenge she would be tied to the wings of a plane as it performed aerobatic tricks and a zipline that would see her reach speeds of 120mph.

The dancer proclaimed that he wanted to "marry this woman", although noted that it wouldn't be possible, due to her relationship with partner Danny Taylor.

Shirley is raising money for CALM - the Campaign Against Living Miserably - and her exciting fundraisers will be taking place on 12 August, ahead of her return to the BBC dancing competition. Her fundraiser was announced back in June after she became an ambassador for the mental health charity back in January 2022.

Giovanni's break from his tour also extends to some of the rehearsals for the Strictly pro dances, and the Italian star has confirmed that it means he won't be present in all of the professional dances for the upcoming series.

He explained: "This also means that I am going to miss a few of the Strictly professional group numbers but I just need to give some rest to my ankle and come back stronger than ever for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing which I'm really looking forward to."

His followers were quick to offer their support following his announcement, with one saying: "Look after yourself Giovanni, your health has to come first". Others added: "Sorry to hear this Giovanni, but rest that ankle, that's the most important thing," and: "Get some TLC and some well deserved rest. That's the best medicine. Good luck Giovanni."

The pro dancer has been enjoying his tour with Anton and delighted fans when he marked his friend's 57th birthday with a sweet series of videos, including one where he jokingly referred to the Strictly judge as his "sweetheart".

As the pair enjoyed a small spa break, Anton prepared to head to the pool when Giovanni started the joke with him. Anton reciprocated, calling the hunk his "darling" as he sauntered off.

Other clips taken during the day showed the pair in a hotel following a shopping trip, with another one showing Anton enjoying a celebratory sparkling water with lime cordial, while Giovanni opted for a still water.

Anton looked incredibly stylish for his big day, wearing a turquoise jacket and a pair of shorts, and while Giovanni didn't give a glimpse at his full outfit, he could be seen in sunglasses, a black T-shirt and matching leather jacket.