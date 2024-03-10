Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis are one of Strictly's most loved pairings and viewers are keen to see them together again, as they expressed earlier this week.

The dancer shared some exciting news with fans that could possibly see the duo reunite – and then at the weekend, he went on to pay a heart-melting tribute to the EastEnders star during his stage show, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Strictly star Giovanni Pernice's sweet tribute to Rose Ayling-Ellis amid fan reunion hopes

Like many of the Strictly dancers, Giovanni now uses British Sign Language to signal "Thank you" to viewers following his most recent performance in Dublin, a tradition started by Rose during her time on the show in 2021, when she and the Italian danced to victory.

Giovanni's career has gone from strength to strength ever since, with the release of his unisex fragrance Vita and his TV show with co-star and close friend Anton Du Beke, on which Rose made a delightful surprise appearance.

© BBC The pair lifting the glitterball trophy in 2021

Earlier in the week, Giovanni and Anton revealed that they would be making another series of their travel programme – but with a twist!

While Anton & Giovanni's Adventures in Sicily featured the pair travelling throughout Giovanni's homeland, the 2024 series of the docuseries will see them soak up the sun in Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain, where they will investigate Anton's family background.

Giovanni and Anton's new show will be on the BBC later this year View post on Instagram

Fans rushed to share their excitement for the show, with many hoping it would provide another chance for Giovanni and Rose to share screen time. "The best thing about the first series is when Rose joined them, she was so much fun," commented one.

Others felt the same, with one adding: "For me, Rose made the last series very special, her humour was wonderful to watch with Anton and Gio," and another chiming in: "Will be very disappointing if Rose is not asked to join them."

© BBC Rose was featured in last year's Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily

A fourth wrote: "Definitely a very funny and watchable trio," although some commenters wondered if the star might be too busy to join her friends abroad.

The actress is set to star in Code of Silence, an upcoming ITV drama that will see her play a deaf reporter who returns to her quiet home town at the same time a serial killer becomes active.

© BBC The pair's Couple's Choice was so moving

Rose and Giovanni always appeared to have a warm partnership during her time on the show, with the actress saying: "I started off finding dancing very confusing. It was a strange new skill.

"But Giovanni was so good. He listened and learnt a lot from me. We learnt very quickly that, if we were together, I could follow him."

© Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock Rose and Giovanni are still fan favourites

However, the Italian was the subject of reports about his strict training approach after the most recent series, when his celebrity partner Amanda Abbington dropped out of the show citing "personal reasons," amid rumours that the couple did not get along.

Last month, another of his former partners, Michelle Visage, gave her opinion on the furore during an appearance on This Morning.

© BBC Amanda dropped out of Strictly last year

She said: "I don't like gossip but what I can say from my experience was yes, he's tough… some people can handle that, some people don't want to handle that. I wanted that."