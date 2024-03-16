Giovanni Pernice addresses Amanda Abbington's exit amid feud rumours: 'It's a shame'

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington were pegged as a pair to watch for last year's Strictly Come Dancing, but things didn't go to plan and the actress left the show due to "personal reasons".

In the months following the show, the Sherlock star revealed that she had been diagnosed with PTSD and has reportedly sought legal advice to gain access to training footage of her and the Italian-born professional dancer.

Giovanni has refrained from commenting on the matter, but appearing on the Invite Only podcast, he spoke about the pair and praised the star's dance ability while admitting to being a "perfectionist".

"It's a shame because, in my opinion, she could have gone all the way," the dancer said. "I am a perfectionist, 100%, but it comes from a perspective of caring.

© BBC Giovanni addressed Amanda's exit

"I think all of the professional dancers are in the same place. In every single part of the world, if you're a professional dancer on one of these shows, you have to get these people looking the best they can on Saturday night."

Giovanni continued: "And if we have good scores at the end, I do look back and say, 'I've done a great job'. But we all care about our partners and we want that for them every single week – to look great on a Saturday.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Amanda says she was diagnosed with PTSD following her stint on the show

"There's no specific way that you are, or have to be with your celebrity. You make the most of their strengths so the only thing that's constant is the fact that you have to do a show on Saturday night."

Giovanni's comments about Amanda's dance abilities were echoed by Strictly judge Anton Du Beke, who joined the pro dancer on the podcast.

© BBC Amanda quit the show in its fifth week

"I thought you and Amanda were marvellous. I thought you were terrific," he said. "I remember a few years ago, Kelvin Fletcher came in and danced in week one, and it was amazing. As a judge, you sit there and you don't know what it’s going to be like. And then you go, like, 'Stone the crows, that was rather good'.

"And you're a bit overwhelmed by it because normally, it takes a little bit of time. But Kelvin was terrific straight away. And I thought Amanda was the same. She was terrific straight away."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Giovanni has admitted to being a 'strict' teacher

Rumours about Giovanni and Amanda clashing began circulating in the show's first week, with Amanda denying claims at the time.

When Amanda departed the show, she cited "personal reasons" after having previously missed a live show for "medical reasons".