Euphoria star Angus Cloud dead at 25 a week after father's funeral

The actor was best known for his role as Fezco on the hit HBO show

Euphoria star Angus Cloud has sadly passed away at age 25, his family confirmed in a statement to TMZ.

The actor saw a quick ascent to fame in the past few years over his beloved role as Fezco on the hit HBO show.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his family shared, adding: "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss."

They continued: "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

The statement concluded: "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Angus quickly became a fan favorite for his role as Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the widely-popular Sam Levinson series, where he was a main character on both seasons. His last appearance in the show's shocking season two finale left fans especially hoping to see more of the late actor.

© Getty The cast of Euphoria in January 2022

Born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, Angus was born on July 10, 1998 in Oakland, California. He is the eldest of four kids, and is survived by his mom, younger brother, and twin sisters.

He studied the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts, which is where he met his future Euphoria co-star Zendaya. Their respective characters, as well as Maude Apatow's, had close on-screen relationships.

He landed the role of Fez while working at a restaurant in Brooklyn, NY, where casting director Jennifer Venditti scouted him. He later recalled thinking she was trying to scam him.

Angus reportedly died in his family's home in Oakland, though his cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

