Randy Meisner, Eagles founding member passes away at 77

The Take it to the Limit singer died on June 27

The world of rock music mourns the loss of a legend as Randy Meisner, a founding member of the iconic band, The Eagles, has passed away at 77.

Known for his resonant voice and powerful bass, Randy co-wrote and lent his vocal talents to the band's hit, Take It to the Limit.

Randy's departure was announced by the band on Thursday, revealing that he succumbed to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) on Wednesday night. Funeral arrangements for the renowned musician are yet to be finalised.

In a statement, the band acknowledged Randy's significant contribution to The Eagles, stating: "Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, Take It to the Limit.'"

© Gijsbert Hanekroot/Getty Randy Meisner, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon of The Eagles pose for a group portrait in London in 1973

Randy's early years

Born in Nebraska, Randy found his calling in music early, co-founding The Eagles in 1971 with fellow musicians Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Bernie Leadon.

This was after his association with the country-rock band Poco and Rick Nelson's Stone Canyon Band.

Within The Eagles, Randy primarily held the bassist role, yet he also penned and sang a variety of classic tracks on their albums. His greatest hit with the band, Take It to the Limit, was the third single from their 1975 album One of These Nights.

© Gijsbert Hanekroot/Getty Randy Meisner, Bernie Leadon, Don Henley and Glenn Frey

After recording the band's legendary album 'Hotel California' in 1976, Randy made the decision to exit the band and forego the subsequent promotional tour. In a 1981 interview with People, Randy reflected on his choice, stating: "I could have tripled my money if I’d stayed. But I was just tired of the touring. It’s a crazy life that you live at twice the normal speed. When it got to the point of sanity or money... I thought I’d rather have sanity.”

Though The Eagles reunited in 1994, Randy was not part of the ensemble. However, he did perform at their 1998 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and was invited to their 2013 world tour, which he declined due to his deteriorating health.

Despite his absence from the band, The Eagles remained supportive, aiding him in his medical expenses in 2016.

© Henry Diltz/Getty The rock band The Eagles rest in a desert valley

Randy experienced highs and lows in his personal life too. He was married twice, first to Jennifer Lee Barton from 1963 to 1981, with whom he had three children, and then to Lana Rae from 1996 until her tragic death in 2016. Lana's life ended in an accidental shooting in March 2016, with authorities ruling out Randy's involvement.

In a 2016 interview with Rock Cellar Magazine, Randy reflected on the enduring legacy of The Eagles and the timeless appeal of their music. He remarked: "It’s just good to know that kids nowadays are listening to it. It’s long-standing music. They’re good songs. The lyrics are really good and the way that they were produced and the way that we played them... We made sure we got it so good."

The news of Randy's passing comes just as The Eagles announced plans for a farewell tour, titled Long Goodbye, set to commence on Sept. 7, 2023.

The current band roster, which includes Don, Vince Gill, Timothy B. Schmidt (who replaced Randy in 1976), and Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey, plans to honour Randy's indelible contribution to the band's enduring legacy during the tour.