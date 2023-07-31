Paul Reubens, who played Pee-Wee Herman, dies aged 70 after private illness

Paul Reubens, who was best known for playing the character of Pee-Wee Herman has passed away aged 70.

The actor died Sunday night after a private battle with cancer, as confirmed by posthumous statement shared on his Instagram account on his behalf.

It read: "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

His estate then said in an attached statement: "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness.

They revealed: "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit."

It concluded: "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

The heartbreaking announcement also detailed one of Reuben's last wishes: "Paul asked that any expressions of sympathy be made in honor of his late parents, Judy and Milton Rubenfeld, to Stand Up to Cancer or organizations involved in Dementia or Alzheimer's care, support, and research."

Tributes from fans quickly poured in in the comments section under the post, with one fan writing: "This is so sad. Rest easy legend, and thanks for all the fun and secret words," as others added: "Devastated. An icon. A savior. Made space for weird kids growing up into a true hell that humor would help us navigate. Thank you Paul," as well as: "Thank you for making the world a better place, Paul!"

Reubens, born Paul Rubenfeld, was born on August 27, 1952 to a Jewish family in Peekskill, New York, and grew up spending time between Onenonta, New York and Sarasota, Florida.

He developed a love for the circus at an early age, frequenting establishments such as Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

After attending Boston University in the 1970s and earning a BFA California Institute of the Arts, his signature character of Pee-Wee was born in 1978 during a 1978 improvisation exercise with comedy troupe The Groundlings.

After a failed audition for Saturday Night Live in the early 1980s, he decided to create his own live comedy show, The Pee-wee Herman Show, which ran for five months before making its way onto television and film. Tim Burton directed him in the now-classic, deeply funny and moving feature film Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, in which Reuben's titular character goes onto a wild American odyssey to retrieve a stolen bike.

That was followed on the small screen by the Saturday morning kids' show Pee-Wee's Playhouse, which ran from 1986 to 1990, and featured Pee-Wee at home an goofing off with a bevy of friends (human, animals, talking furniture, and more). He was back on the big screen in a film sequel, Big Top Pee-Wee, which hit theaters in 1988.

During his rise to fame, he opted to make public appearances, interviews and such as Pee-Wee, and initially kept his real name under wraps. He was previously married to Chandi Heffner, billionaire socialite Doris Duke's adopted daughter, though their 1989 nuptials are widely reported as having been a "mock wedding" in Hawai'i presided over former Philippines First Lady Imelda Marcos.

He retreated from the spotlight later in life following a series of scandals and arrests; little is known about his personal life and he is believed to have never had children.