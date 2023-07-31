Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dead at 70: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kim Cattrall, and more pay tribute

The actor passed away after a private battle with cancer

The world of comedy and children's TV was left devastated when it was announced that Paul Reubens, known for creating the character Pee-wee Herman, passed away at the age of 70.

The actor was well known for his physical comedy and mass appeal, creating an institution out of Pee-wee Herman that was untouchable throughout the 1980s.

His estate released a statement on Monday, July 31 announcing that after a private battle with cancer over the last six years, Reubens had died, leaving many in the entertainment industry to mourn his loss.

VIDEO: Movie Stars Gone Too Soon

From Sarah Michelle Gellar to Kim Cattrall, here are some of the celebrities who have paid tribute to the comedian and his legacy…

Sarah Michelle Gellar

© Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar's tribute to Paul Reubens

Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed that she and Reubens were close friends, sharing a photo from one of their text conversations on her birthday.

Kim Cattrall

© Instagram Kim Cattrall's tribute to Paul Reubens

On an obituary post for the comedian, Kim Cattrall wrote: "Such sad, sad news. Always brilliant. Always a favorite. RIP Paul x."

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel shared an emotional tweet in honor of the late actor, calling him a "brilliant and original comedian" and stating "my family and I will miss him."

Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien spoke highly of the "magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens" in his tribute shared on Twitter.

Katie Couric

Through an Instagram post capturing more details of his life and illness, Katie Couric shared a personal statement, which read: "So sad to hear this news. Paul Reubens, the children's entertainer known as Pee-wee Herman, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 70 years old."