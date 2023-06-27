Julian Sands, 65, confirmed dead five months after disappearance in California

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
British actor Julian Sands, 65, confirmed dead five months after tragic disappearance in California
The tragic news comes two days after human remains were discovered in the area where the British actor disappeared

Julian Sands attends The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Beatriz Colon
Julian Sands, five months after he first disappeared while on a hike, has been confirmed dead by California authorities.

The 65-year-old actor first went missing in January, while he was hiking California's Mount Baldy.

The news comes two days after the San Fernando Sheriff's Department revealed that fellow hikers had discovered human remains in the Mount Baldy area, which have now been revealed to have been Sands'.

"The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood," the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a statement Tuesday.

They added: "The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results."

