Willow Smith shares concerning post as brother Jaden sparks fear with unusual behavior

The children of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow and Jaden, have often used social media as an outlet to share glimpses into their personal lives. However, recent posts by both siblings have sparked concerns among fans.

Willow Smith, at 22, recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a meme that might shed light on her current emotional state.

The image, portraying a lone individual shrouded in an orange cloak atop a mountain, was captioned: "Willow be like: This is where I want to post from." This post, subtly hinting at a desire for seclusion or perhaps emotional distance from the hubbub of celebrity life, raised questions among fans.

In stark contrast to Willow's contemplative post, her elder brother Jaden's behavior during the Paris Fashion Week was noticeably more flamboyant, drawing widespread attention.

At 25, Jaden's unconventional antics, both online and offline, have raised eyebrows and evoked worry among fans.

One particularly distressing instance was an Instagram post where Jaden flaunted his new jewelry collection. While initially appearing as a typical showcase of celebrity luxury, the post took a concerning turn when one of the photos seemed to depict paramedics stationed outside Jaden's door.

Though he captioned the post "Super Duper Ski", referring to his 'ice-laden' jewelry, the post was quickly deleted, fueling further apprehension among his followers.

Jaden's unpredictable behavior was not limited to his online presence. On a night out at the Loulou restaurant, he was witnessed engaging in a spontaneous song and dance routine, at one point even hoisting a chair over his head amidst other diners.

His choice of attire, a distinctive black mesh shirt complemented by a puffa jacket and mirrored sunglasses, further accentuated his unconventional demeanor.

The sibling’s behaviour comes in the wake of revelations concerning their parents Jada and Will’s previously undisclosed separation.

Shortly after their mom revealed their family secrets, Willow’s Instagram stories brimmed with cryptic memes that seem to capture her sentiment.

One such meme humorously projected: "Willow be like: When the voices try to doubt myself." Another conveyed, "Willow b like: When the thoughts start happening." Additionally, a meme referencing the animated show Family Guy displayed Willow's face with a caption that poignantly remarked, "Me after having a bad day."

Furthermore, Willow's introspective streak was apparent when she shared a graphic that sought to define 'resentment' a few days earlier.

It described the term as: "literally the experience of feeling something over and over again (re-sentiment)." Prodding its viewers, the post asked, "'Do I want to keep feeling this way?' If the answer is no, then I get to remind myself that I can choose to feel differently."

This emotional outpouring occurs alongside the current media spotlight on her parents..

The couple's 2016 decision to lead "completely separate lives" has recently become public knowledge.

In a candid discussion with NBC host Hoda Kotb, 59, on Today, Jada opened up about her memoir, Worthy, which hits the shelves on October 17.

Delving deep into the personal recesses of her life, Jada unveils in her book that while their separation in 2016 wasn't legally a divorce, it felt like one. Echoing this sentiment during the interview, she confirmed the same when Hoda revisited the topic.

Will and Jada's storied romance began when they wed in Baltimore, Maryland, on the last day of 1997. Their union has given them two children: Willow and Jaden, 25. The latter, Jaden, has also manifested signs of distress amid the current revelations concerning his parents.

During her chat with Hoda, Jada laid bare the complexities of their decision, highlighting that the pair struggled with how to communicate their unique partnership status to the world.

Their relationship was shrouded in a "fantasy", and by 2016, the facade had worn them out. Despite the challenges, the couple has consistently appeared together in public, underscoring their enduring bond, most notably with Will referring to Jada as his wife during the 2022 Oscars.