Willow Smith hints at ‘bad days’ after mom Jada revealed her secret split from dad Will

In the wake of revelations concerning her parents' previously undisclosed separation Willow Smith, 22, has taken to social media, giving her followers an insight into her emotional state.

The singer and actress’ Instagram stories brimmed with cryptic memes that seem to capture her sentiment.

One such meme humorously projected: "Willow be like: When the voices try to doubt myself." Another conveyed, "Willow b like: When the thoughts start happening." Additionally, a meme referencing the animated show Family Guy displayed Willow's face with a caption that poignantly remarked, "Me after having a bad day."

Furthermore, Willow's introspective streak was apparent when she shared a graphic that sought to define 'resentment' a few days earlier.

© Instagram Willow Smith hints at bad days

It described the term as: "literally the experience of feeling something over and over again (re-sentiment)." Prodding its viewers, the post asked, "'Do I want to keep feeling this way?' If the answer is no, then I get to remind myself that I can choose to feel differently."

This emotional outpouring occurs alongside the current media spotlight on her parents, Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, and Will Smith, 55. The couple's 2016 decision to lead "completely separate lives" has recently become public knowledge.

© Getty Willow Smith recently posted about 'resentment' after her mom's revelation

In a candid discussion with NBC host Hoda Kotb, 59, on Today, Jada opened up about her memoir, Worthy, which hits the shelves on October 17.

Delving deep into the personal recesses of her life, Jada unveils in her book that while their separation in 2016 wasn't legally a divorce, it felt like one. Echoing this sentiment during the interview, she confirmed the same when Hoda revisited the topic.

© Getty Images Willow with her family

Will and Jada's storied romance began when they wed in Baltimore, Maryland, on the last day of 1997. Their union has given them two children: Willow and Jaden, 25. The latter, Jaden, has also manifested signs of distress amid the current revelations concerning his parents.

During her chat with Hoda, Jada laid bare the complexities of their decision, highlighting that the pair struggled with how to communicate their unique partnership status to the world.

Their relationship was shrouded in a "fantasy", and by 2016, the facade had worn them out. Despite the challenges, the couple has consistently appeared together in public, underscoring their enduring bond, most notably with Will referring to Jada as his wife during the 2022 Oscars.

© Instagram Photo shared by Jada Pinkett-Smith on Instagram August 2023 posing by the beach with her husband Will Smith, stepson Trey Smith, and kids Jaden and Willow Smith

Interestingly, this candid disclosure comes on the heels of Jada's 2020 acknowledgment of her romantic involvement with musician August Alsina, during her and Will's clandestine separation.

However, not all is somber in the Smith household. Jada, reflecting on their journey, accentuated the silver lining.

Will And Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage

She expressed: "Instead of trying to be a thing, it's like just tearing all that down and finding what's true between us and it's been beautiful. It's been difficult, but beautiful." Emphasizing their robust bond, she affirmed, "At the end of the day, Will and I love each other."

Towards the latter part of her heart-to-heart with Hoda, Jada passionately conveyed that their love story remains unparalleled, hinting that an official divorce might never be on the cards.

She poignantly remarked: "We are in a deep healing space, and we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us. There's no divorce on paper."