North West reveals downside to being part of world-famous family in first ever interview

North West, now 10-years-old, has grown up in the public eye. But that doesn’t mean that she’s completely comfortable with the paparazzi.

Giving her first ever interview to i-D magazine (for their New Wave Issue), the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West says she doesn’t really like having her photo taken by the paparazzi.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian makes big discovery involving daughter North

When asked if she liked having her photo taken, the 10-year-old responded: “Yes. Only when I want to, because ehhh, I don’t want to sometimes. But not by the paparazzi.”

North is one of four siblings and it seems she isn’t the only one who’d rather not deal with the paparazzi, as her brother Saint West age showed them exactly what he thought with a vulgar gesture in a picture posted by Page Six on October 30th.

Kim, 44, has spoken openly about how protective she is of her children. “In the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on -- on the outside world”, she said, particularly in reference to nonstop, often troubling news about their father Kanye West.

“And I’ve managed to do that. I’m holding on by a thread -- I know I’m like so close to that not happening. But while it’s still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth as long as I can.”

When North revealed that she was dyslexic in a joint mom-daughter TikTok live stream, Kim was immediately concerned that she was “really saying way too much”.

“I love you but I purposefully don’t talk about stuff that you’re going through”, the entrepreneur said.

While North doesn’t like the paparazzi, she shared that one thing she does enjoy is “singing”. She said “performing is my favorite.”

When asked if it runs in the family, she replied: “Sometimes, mostly from me though. And then a little bit of my dad.”