Drew Barrymore in tears after recalling 'really hard year' amid 'poisonous' relationship with alcohol

Drew Barrymore, 48, was confronted with some difficult memories on The Drew Barrymore Show after being reunited with a flight attendant who helped her through a "really hard year."

One member of the audience handed over a photo of herself with the Charlie's Angels actress, recalling her emotional past interaction with Drew. After realising who she was, Drew quickly headed into the audience chairs to hug the woman and sit down with her to discuss her sobriety.

"When I met you, you were crying in my galley. I was your flight attendant four years ago, and here I am crying on your show," began the flight attendant.

"You cried and cried because you were going through so much," she continued. "You were just bawling and I was just holding you."

© Amy Sussman The actress emotionally opened up about her relationship with alcohol

Drew replied: "It was a really hard year. It was actually the year I stopped drinking. You know, when you stop drinking, not all your problems go away, there's a ton of work to be done.

"It's a way to honor yourself and be consistent and let the room in for other things.

"The biggest first step is the awareness of not [being] in denial, of listening."

In her very candid discussion, Drew went on to discuss her relationship with alcohol. "My number one problem in life, and it may be different for everyone, but just mine happened to be drinking. Alcohol was a poison for me and I turned to it because I didn't want to feel. I felt better when I drank," she said, before turning to the flight attendant and saying: "Thank you for letting me be so honest and transparent."

© Getty The actress revealed she started drinking aged nine

The Drew Barrymore Show's official Instagram page shared a clip of the interaction, and fans flocked to the comments section to praise Drew's honesty.

"This is why we love you! You’re a real person," wrote one, and another added: "36 days sober here. Resonantes so much, especially as a life long Drew fan."

"Love this SO MUCH. Thank you for being an inspiring, important voice!" a third remarked.

© Getty Drew split from Will Kopelman in 2016

Drew previously revealed that she began drinking and taking drugs aged nine after her alcoholic father John Drew Barrymore and her "party girl" mother Jaid got divorced.

She once again turned to alcohol following her own divorce from her third husband, art consultant Will Kopelman, in 2016, with whom she shares daughters Olive and Frankie.

Drew admitted that starting her show in 2019 actually helped her give up alcohol.

"I think the opportunity at a show like this really hit me," she told the LA Times. "I was like, ‘I can’t handle this unless I’m in a really clear place.'"

However, she doesn't call herself sober and said: "I kept thinking, 'I’ll master this. I’ll figure it out.’ And finally, I just realized: 'You’ve never mastered this, and you never will.'"

