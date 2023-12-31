Meet HELLO!'s Rising Stars of 2024

As we ring in 2024, HELLO! is proud to present our line-up of the best and brightest new talent around. From the winner of TV talent show Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, who’s poised to take on his first leading role in the West End, to an indomitable explorer and documentary-maker helping transform our view of the natural world, these budding stars are already blazing a trail in their industries.

BERRI NEIL

When she was in primary school, Berri Neil would tell her peers that she played netball for England. Fast-forward over a decade, and the now 20- year-old has achieved her dream, playing for her country as well as top UK club London Pulse.

AMEERAH FALZON

She may be only 21 years old, but Ameerah Falzon has been taking the acting world by storm for almost a decade. Having first hit our screens playing Jasmine Salford in CBBC sitcom So Awkward, the star has voiced the character of Frida in Netflix’s animated series Hilda and Polish series Infamy.

PRITT

Last year is going to be a hard one to top for singer-songwriter Pritt. Not only did one of her songs, Unakkul Naane, achieve 50 million streams on Spotify, 2023 also saw the star experience a "pinch me" moment when she rocked the BBC Music Introducing stage at Reading and Leeds Festival over the summer.

LUCY SHEPHERD

When explorer Lucy Shepherd completed a treacherous 50-day expedition charting a new route through the Amazon jungle in 2021, she knew it would be "the turning point" of her career. Now, Lucy is thrilled to be sharing her experience in a new two-part Channel 4 documentary.

RUBEN REUTER

Bursting with charisma, wit and natural talent, it’s not hard to see why Ruben Reuter’s career is going from strength to strength. The 23-year-old, who has Down’s Syndrome, is not only an accomplished actor, but is making waves in the broadcasting world with his ground-breaking reports for Channel 4 News.

TATTY MACLEOD

Often known as "That French TikTok Lady", Tatty Macleod’s hilariously unique brand of comedy has earned her over 400,000 followers and 50 million views on social media. Born in Zimbabwe and raised in Brittany, France by her Scottish-Welsh mum, the bilingual and bicultural star has a distinctive vantage point on the many – and often amusing – differences between French and British culture.

TOBIAS TURLEY

This is arguably the most exciting time of Tobias Turley’s career. The 23-year-old has "only just" come down from an adrenaline high after being crowned the winner of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, ITV’s search for the next stars of global smash hit West End musical, Mamma Mia!.

