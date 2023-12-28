Gypsy Rose Blanchard life after prison: from reunion with husband Ryan Anderson to potential Taylor Swift meeting

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been released from Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Center at age 32, eight years after she was imprisoned for planning the murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, a rare behavioral disorder and form of child abuse where the caretaker of a child imposes a fake illness with fake symptoms on to them. Reacting to years of abuse from her mother, Gypsy asked her then boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn to murder Clauddine in 2015.

In July 2016, Gypsy was sentenced to ten years in prison – she was released early – while her then-boyfriend was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 25 years for armed criminal action after his 2018 trial.

TRAILER: The Act, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Story

What has Gypsy Rose Blanchard said about her mother?

In an interview with People ahead of her December 28 release, Gypsy expressed her remorse over her mother's murder.

She confessed: "If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick," before adding: "Or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that."

Gypsy ultimately declared: "Nobody will ever hear me say, 'I'm glad she's dead,' or, 'I'm proud of what I did.' I regret it every single day."

© Greene County Sheriff Dee Dee made her daughter believe she had a plethora of debilitating illnesses, including leukemia, since age seven

What are Gypsy Rose Blanchard's post-prison plans?

First and foremost, Gypsy is looking forward to reuniting with her loved ones, including her father, stepmom, and her new husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 37, who she married last year while still behind bars.

"We're in love," she told People. Ryan is a teacher based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and though the two had initially sought an annulment four months into their 2022 marriage, they have since repaired their relationship.

© ABC 20/20 Gypsy previously opened up about her life in an interview on ABC's 20/20 with Amy Robach in 2019

Gypsy will also be enjoying a belated Christmas party courtesy of her family, and her stepmom Kristy Blanchard is planning to take her on a spa day to prepare for it.

During an appearance on NewsNation last week, Kristy said: "We're going to do Christmas, [we] got a Christmas tree. Got her so many gifts. I went overboard, actually," adding: "We're also doing a spa day. We're going to go get her pedicure, manicure, facial, haircut, colored if she wants, you know, the works, bring her shopping. She can't wait."

© Getty The 32-year-old hopes to encounter Taylor at the Chiefs' New Year's Eve game

Will Gypsy Rose Blanchard meet Taylor Swift?

She sure hopes so! While there are no definite plans in place, among Gypsy's first purchases since attaining her newfound freedom was tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs game on December 31, in hopes that the "Cruel Summer" singer will be cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce from the stands.

Gypsy was already spending money on the global superstar while she was still in prison. She told TMZ that when it came to the commissary money her father gave her, she spent most of it on buying Taylor Swift albums.

