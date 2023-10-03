Prince Andrew is staying put at Royal Lodge after months of speculation – report

Prince Andrew, 63, will be continuing to live at Royal Lodge, a new report reveals, despite months of on-going rumours about him being ousted by his brother King Charles III.

The past few months has seen multiple reports say that the monarch was planning a homes reshuffle, including the Duke of York giving up his Windsor home of 20 years, but it seems that will not be happening.

It has been reported by The Mirror, that Andrew must make necessary repairs to the building and then he will be allowed to stay indefinitely.

Back in May, Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who still resides with him at the royal residence, appeared to dismiss the moving out reports. The Duchess was quizzed by Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV, and she casually shut down the rumours.

Asked about reports that she and Andrew will be moving into Frogmore Cottage instead, Sarah replied: “Don’t always believe what you read.”

Pushed further, she then added: “I don’t know. I take every day as it comes.”

What is Royal Lodge like?

The Duchess of York has a well-established YouTube channel called Fergie and Friends where she reads children’s books aloud, and through her videos, fans have been given glimpses inside the property, including the conservatory, lounge and out in the vast grounds.

One of the rooms which has been used for filming on several occasions is a vintage-style sitting room complete with a cosy fireplace. The space has bold floral wallpaper and ornate accessories.

The bright and airy conservatory is another popular filming spot and is often filled with rainbow props and zany backdrops to match the stories. The space overlooks the stunning grounds which stretch across many acres.

Prince Andrew stepped down as a working member of the royal family in November 2019 following his controversial TV interview with BBC Newsnight which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, in January 2022, the late Queen Elizabeth II stripped Andrew of his honorary military roles. The Duke of York also stopped using the style 'His Royal Highness' in any official capacity.

It is believed to have been King Charles who ended the lease on Prince Harry's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, meaning that the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle no longer have a UK base for when they visit.