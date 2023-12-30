Gypsy Rose Blanchard pops champagne as she shares picture with sister and dad after eight years in prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is celebrating her new found freedom by reuniting with family and friends as she settles back into life, days after her release from prison.

© @gypsyrose_a_blanchard Instagram 'Sisterly love'

The 32-year-old posted a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram, as she was pictured with her stepsister Mia in front of a gold balloon sign that read: 'WELCOME HOME' and other white balloons.

A video was uploaded that saw Gypsy popping open a bottle of champagne with the family upon her release, showing that everyone was more than happy to see her outside of prison and able to live freely for the first time.

Gypsy has spoken openly about how she hopes to return to family life, as she reunites with her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, 37, a special education teacher from Louisiana.

"It's hard because I'm going into a new life and I'm newly married, and I'm going to have kids one day," she told PEOPLE. "I'm going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy's side isn't around. And that's going to be a really hard conversation."

© @gypsyrose_a_blanchard Instagram 'First selfie of freedom!'

The nation was utterly captivated by Gypsy's case after the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy was later convicted of second-degree murder as it was revealed she was a victim of Munchausen's syndrome by proxy. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, of which she served eight.

WATCH: Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she doesn’t want to be like her mother

Nicholas 'Nick' Godejohn, who received a life sentence in prison, was convicted of the first-degree murder of Dee Dee Blanchard.

Gypsy's father previously spoke of the case to Buzzfeed, explaining: "I think Dee Dee's problem was she started a web of lies, and there was no escaping after."

"She got so wound up in it, it was like a tornado got started, and then once she was in so deep that there was no escaping. One lie had to cover another lie, had to cover another lie, and that was her way of life."

When Rod saw his daughter walk for the first time, in a news report on her arraignment hearing in Wisconsin, he was "really happy that she was walking".