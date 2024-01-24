Jennifer Lawrence addresses fashion mishap at first Sundance - ‘That stood out’

Jennifer Lawrence's ability to laugh at herself is perhaps one of the main things about her that steals everyone's hearts. Once again, the Oscar winner has gained everyone's adoration as she recalled a major fashion mishap at her first ever Sundance.

Back in 2010 during the critically acclaimed debut of Winter's Bone, Jennifer attended the film festival - but no one told her just how snowy it would be. Her observation was that you can tell when people are attending Sundance for the first time "because they're the ones that aren't wearing proper snow boots."

© Fred Hayes Jennifer at Sundance in 2010 with Brett Cullen, Melissa Leo and Adrien Brody

She explained that this was her, as she attended the festival in "Louboutin boots sliding all over the place."

The festival takes place in Park City, Utah in January, a notoriously cold time of the year. Naturally, as Jennifer was "trying to walk in high heels through frozen streets, that stood out.”

For Jennifer, the snow of Sundance makes things "fun" but "harder to get to", as she added to PEOPLE: "It’s also the first time I learned the term 'catty corner!'"

© Fred Hayes Jennifer Lawrence at Sundance in 2010

But as well as the wardrobe mishap, Jennifer said that what was most notable about the experience was it was the first time she was in the spotlight. "I remember it being the first time that somebody wanted to interview me and was really interested because they thought I was a good actor."

The one thing the Hunger Games star loves most about the annual event, she explained, is "the films that come out of there".

"I love the kind of audience that it draws", she added. But of course, Jennifer Lawrence couldn't discuss the Utah-based festival without referencing her favorite Utah-based TV show. "Of course I want to give a shout-out to the ladies of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."

© Kevin Winter The actress is well known for her fashion mishaps as she fell over her dress as she accepted an Oscar in 2013

Jennifer has spoken openly about her love of the reality TV show, as she said at the Golden Globes it was "the best finale I have ever seen on reality TV."

She said she thought it was Oscar-worthy, joking "I'll give them mine, I don't care, they deserve it."

WATCH: Jennifer Lawrence’s hilarious response to wardrobe malfunction

Jennifer's self-deprecating, fun loving personality is what makes her one of Hollywood's most beloved actresses, as she relatable joked that being a bride is "awful".

"It's so stressful. You're not having fun. You're just like, 'is that person having fun?'" She told E! News about her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney. She was particularly concerned that friend and co-star Robert De Niro might not be having fun at her rehearsal dinner.

"I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here.'" she explained.

"So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home' and he was nice—he like talked to my parents and was polite—but I was like, 'Go.'"