Kelly Ripa looks beyond tiny as she poses for a photo in the Live studios

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos often pose with their famous guests in the Live studios, and this week resulted in an extra fun moment for the pair.

The celebrity couple turned heads after welcoming former professional basketball player Shaq onto the show, who stood in the middle of the hosts as they smiled for the camera.

At 7ft 1inch, Shaq towered over both Kelly and Mark, and in image, which was shared on Live's Instagram page, Mark was seen looking up at the star while Kelly couldn't contain her laughter through her smile.

Comments included: "Wow, he is tall," and "This made me Google how tall Shaq is!"

Kelly has been co-hosting Live since 2001, first with the late host Regis Philbin, followed by Michael Strahan and then Ryan Seacrest. In February 2023, Ryan announced that he would be leaving the show after six years, and that Mark - who had filled in for Ryan over the years - would be replacing him.

Kelly and Mark are incredibly down-to-earth and their partnership on Live is adored by fans, resulting in them receiving a Daytime Emmy win earlier this year.

The pair live in New York City in a beautiful townhouse in the Upper East Side, where they raised their three children, Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 21.

The couple are empty nesters and initially struggled with the transition when Joaquin flew the nest to attend the University of Michigan.

During an interview with People, Kelly and Mark opened up about coming to terms with being empty nesters after Joaquin left home in 2022. "It was deep, it was like a loss," Mark told the publication.

Kelly added: "When Joaquin left, it was hard, the two of us and the dogs staring at each other, like 'Well, now what?'"

"The first dinner I cooked, I'm not kidding, was for 12 people, and it was just the two of us. We sat there with this inordinate amount of food, neither one of us hungry at all."

The couple's oldest son Michael lives the closet to them, having moved to Bushwick, Brooklyn, after graduating from NYU. He is an aspiring actor and has appeared in several productions and shows, including Riverdale, where he played a younger version of Mark's character Hiram Lodge.

Their middle child and only daughter Lola, 23, is currently living in London, and is an aspiring musician. Joaquin, meanwhile, is studying drama at college but is also an avid wrestler and is part of the university's wrestling team.

Despite growing up in beautiful homes, Kelly and Mark's children are incredibly humble and have been raised with strong work ethics.

Touching on the way their children are during a chat with Daily Mail, the doting mother said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."