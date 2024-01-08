Jennifer Lawrence shares rare details of 'awful' 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence may enjoy being a wife, but she certainly doesn't like being a bride, as evidenced by her latest interview with E! News at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

The 33-year-old actress was asked about the origins of the meme of her inviting Robert De Niro to her rehearsal dinner for her 2019 Rhode Island wedding to now-husband Cooke Maroney, 39.

"Are you married? Have you been a bride?" she asked interviewer Keltie Knight, adding: "It's so stressful, you're not having fun. You're just like 'Is that person having fun? Is everybody having fun? You hungry?'"

Then she got into the De Niro of it all when she realized he did make it to the dinner. "I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, 'No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here.'

"So I went over and whispered, I was like, 'Go home' and he was nice – he like talked to my parents and was polite – but I was like, 'Go.'" After he left, she added: "That just genuinely made me feel better."

They both commiserated over the fact that being a bride is "terrible," with Jennifer joking that it's "awful" because it inherently involved so much unnecessary stress.

© Getty Images Jennifer attended the 81st Golden Globe Awards on January 7

"I'll never forget," the Oscar winner continued. "I was freaking out about the guests being cold. And all of my friends were lying they're like, 'Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine.'"

But it was her mom Karen who brazenly told her: "It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died."

Jennifer and art gallery director Cooke have been together since 2018, and finally walked down the aisle together in October 2019. In February 2022, Jennifer gave birth to their son, Cy, and soon after began filming her movie No Hard Feelings, for which she nabbed a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category (which went to close friend Emma Stone).

© Getty Images She was present to cheer on her close friend Emma Stone, who beat her in the Best Actress category

When asked if she preferred the heavier, layered work of her past to the raunchier, lighter comedy of the Gene Stupnitsky comedy, she responded: "No, I mean, behind the scenes, it always kind of generally feels the same. You have friends, and everybody's joking around, even if it's kind of dramatic.

"I love Andrew Barth Feldman, my co-star, so much! And Gene Stupnitsky's one of my longest friends, so it was fun. There was a little bit less pressure."

© Getty Images Jennifer and Cooke have been married since 2019

However, there was one exception to that rule, which was "I had a little extra baby weight, so that was pressure."

She previously told Good Morning America that she didn't intend to get back to work so soon after giving birth. "I had just had a baby, so I definitely wasn't planning on working."

© Netflix She made her return to the screen with the comedy No Hard Feelings

However, the comedy gods were calling her name, and she got the script for No Hard Feelings. "And I just, I read the script, and it was just too funny. It was the funniest thing I had ever read."

