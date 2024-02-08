Taylor Swift suffers several malfunctions onstage during Eras Tour in Tokyo

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated return to the Eras Tour stage in Tokyo marked her first performance of 2024, showcasing once again why she's a 14-time Grammy winner and beloved global superstar.

Despite a brief hiatus of two months, Taylor demonstrated her unwavering commitment to her craft, although not without a minor hiccup during her dynamic rendition of “Vigilante S—t.”

In a moment that quickly went viral, Taylor encountered a misstep when she miscalculated the positioning of a chair she danced on during the performance.

A video circulating on X captured the singer's brief moment of surprise as she realized the chair was not where she expected it to be.

However, true to her reputation as a consummate professional, Swift didn't let this deter her. She maintained her composure, hovering in a squat position momentarily before gracefully steadying herself and continuing the performance without missing a beat, much to the admiration of the 55,000 fans in attendance.

Fans and onlookers were quick to commend Taylor's physical fitness and agility, attributing her swift recovery to her intensive three-hour training routine.

© Getty Taylor suffered various malfunctions on the night

Social media users praised her strength and balance, with comments like, “she’s been doing her squats bc I would’ve fallen right on my ass,” and others marveling at her ability to maintain her posture so effortlessly.

Some speculated that the mishap was due to the chair being inadvertently moved, possibly by her heels.

© Platform X Taylor almost falls of her chair

The Tokyo concert also saw her momentarily fumble the lyrics to “Dear Reader” during the surprise song segment, singing “These restless tears of a cursed man” instead of the correct “These desperate prayers of a cursed man.”

Whether this was an unintentional slip or a classic Swiftian Easter egg remains a subject of fan speculation. Taylor is known for her cryptic messages and hints about future projects.

This attention to detail has Swifties on high alert for clues, especially with the announcement of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, set for release in April.

© Getty Taylor also got her lyrics wrong

Fans are eager to decode every gesture, lyric, and fashion choice, including the white nail polish Taylor wore during the performance, which many believe to be a deliberate reference to the new album's black-and-white theme.

Taylor is also preparing a series of four shows in Tokyo before returning to the United States for the Super Bowl — where her boyfriend Travis Kelce will be playing.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.