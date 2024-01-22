Taylor Swift cozies up with Jason and Kylie Kelce at Travis’ latest game

It was quite the family affair when Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce's brother, Jason, and his sister-in-law, Kylie, for an exciting Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills.

Along with Cara Delevingne and Brittany Mahomes, they gathered in a VIP suite in upstate New York, braving the cold to cheer on the team.

Taylor, known for her vibrant personality and style, made a bold statement with her outfit choice.

She was clad in a striking $1,800 red-and-white varsity jacket, paired with a matching red beanie and her iconic red lipstick.

© Al Bello Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles talk in a suite as fans take pictures prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff

"We love you so much!!!!," she wrote on Instagram, showcasing her unwavering support for the Chiefs.

Jason sported a red T-shirt featuring his brother Travis’ nickname, "Big Yeti," a nod to their “New Heights” podcast merchandise. Kylie opted for a chic black coat to stay warm in the suite.

© Kathryn Riley Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift cheer while watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots

This event marked a first for Taylor, 34, being seen with Travis' brother, despite having grown close to Travis' parents, Donna and Ed Kelce. It remains unclear if Taylor had previously met Jason, 36, and Kylie in private before this public outing.

Jason's attendance at the game was significant as it was his first time supporting his brother Travis in person this season.

© Jamie Squire Taylor Swift reacts during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Jason, a renowned NFL center for the Philadelphia Eagles, saw his season end with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With his 13-year football career potentially nearing its end, both NFL fans and Swifties have been honoring him.

"Here I am crying over the loss of Taylor’s boyfriend’s brother," a fan tweeted, reflecting the emotional investment Taylor's fans have developed in Jason's career.

Jason has humorously been dubbed the "president of Tayvis nation" by fans, highlighting his role in exploring Travis' romance with Taylor on their podcast.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce look on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos

"Why am I sitting here crying over my emotional support pop star’s boyfriend's brother crying over maybe not playing football anymore. Make it make sense," a Swiftie tweeted, illustrating the crossover interest between Taylor's music fans and the sports world.

The connection between Travis and Taylor may have been sparked by Jason's podcast, where Travis opened up about attending one of Taylor's concerts. "I tried — and failed — to give the pop star my phone number," Travis shared on the podcast.

This candid confession went viral, catching Taylor's attention and leading to the beginning of their romance.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.