Taylor Swift steals the show in daring thigh-split gown on Grammys red carpet – best photos

Taylor Swift had all eyes on her when she walked the Grammys red carpet on Sunday in a stunning white gown by Schiaparelli.

The multi-nominee turned heads with the intricate design, which boasted a corseted, strapless top with a floor-sweeping train that featured ruched detailing and a thigh-high slit that showcased her impossibly long legs.

Adding some drama to her look, she accessorized with long, black opera gloves, stacks of layered necklaces, and peep-toe heels that added to her statuesque frame.

© Getty Images Taylor showed off her incredible legs in the thigh-split gown

Her hair was swept over one shoulder in waves with a fishtail braid taking center stage, and she added her trademark red lipstick with subtle winged eyeliner.

Her date for the evening was not her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, but Lana Del Rey, who opted for a black dress with puffed sleeves and Fred Leighton jewels.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey at the 2024 Grammys

Ahead of the ceremony at LA's Crypto.com Arena, Travis expressed his disappointment at not being able to support his girlfriend on her big night due to his intensive training schedule for the Super Bowl.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for," he told Pat McAfee. "But unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big 'ol Super Bowl that we got in a week."

© Getty Images Taylor looked incredible

Taylor is nominated for six awards including Album of the Year for her 2022 album Midnights and could now become the first person ever to win the accolade four times. The singer has won the major awards three times previously; for Fearless (2009), 1989 (2015), and Folklore (2021).

If she wins it again this year, she will become the only artist in the Recording Academy's history to have won it four times. Taylor is currently tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon, who have all won the award three times.

Taylor also holds the record as being the most nominated songwriter in the Song of the Year category, with the inclusion of Anti-Hero by voting members marking her seventh nod. (Taylor, however, has never won the award.)

© Getty Images Taylor's dress also looked incredible from the back

She has, however, won 12 Grammys which she keeps around her various homes, including one in a birdcage in her New York City apartment.

She won her first four Grammys in 2010 for her second album Fearless, which won Album of the Year, and Best Country Album, as well as Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for track five, White Horse.

© Getty Images Taylor's jewelry added an edge to her outfit

She also won Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for Mean, off her 2012 album Speak Now, and in 2013 she won Best Song Written for Visual Media for Safe & Sound (featuring the Civil Wars) from The Hunger Games film.

In 2016 she won Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album for 1989, as well as Best Music Video for Bad Blood, and in 2021 won Album of the Year again for Folklore. In 2023 she won Best Music Video for the second time for All Too Well; The Short Film.

