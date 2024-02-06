Taylor Swift channels Princess Kate's most divisive red carpet look - with secret tribute

Marking a major night for women in the music industry, Taylor Swift reigned supreme at the 2024 Grammy Awards as she not only scooped up her 13th Grammy, but became the first person in history to win Album of the Year for the fourth time.

Dressed like royalty in a ruched Schiaparelli couture gown, Taylor's 66th Grammy Awards ensemble took inspiration from an unexpected royal style icon.

WATCH: Taylor Swift looks just like Kate Middleton at the Grammys

With its billowing skirt, structured bodice and immaculate clean-cut silhouette, Taylor's white gown resembled the Princess of Wales' one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress worn to the 2023 BAFTAs - and who can forget those polarising opera gloves?

Just like Princess Kate, Taylor also opted to elevate her angelic white dress with dramatic satin opera gloves. The star made the look her own with several layers of glittering jewellery, including a custom-made Lorraine Schwartz vintage watch that she wore as a choker (which eagle-eyed Swifties noticed was set to midnight, the name of the album she won for).

© Frazer Harrison Taylor Swift looked sublime in a Schiparelli couture gown and satin opera gloves

Side-by-side, Taylor's old Hollywood aesthetic is strikingly similar to Princess Kate's reworked BAFTAs gown, though the 34-year-old was sure to add her own touch on the sublime look.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Taylor's set her watch choker to midnight in homage to her Grammy winning album

The 'Lavender Haze' singer steered away from Princess Kate's signature tumbling curls, instead opting to wear her honey blonde hair draped over one shoulder, and elevated by a duet of artfully draped bohemian braids.

© Getty Princess Kate reworked a pre-loved Alexander McQueen dress at the BAFTAs in 2023

Taylor added her trademark red lip and feline-esque winged eyeliner to complete her Grammys beauty look - which fans are sure was a quiet nod to her Reputation era; the predicted next re-record on her album list.

Naturally, social media was set ablaze by the unexpected fashion moment from the award-winning star. "As soon as I saw her, I thought of the Princess of Wales," penned a Swiftie on X. "This is everything… Princess but make it Taylor's version."

© Getty Taylor's bridal-like dress featured corset detailing from the back

"Taylor Swift is giving Catherine, Princess of Wales vibes and looking spectacular," chimed in another fan.

It's no wonder Miss Swift took inspiration from fashion's most-watched woman for one of her biggest nights in music. At the time, Princess Kate's return to the BAFTAs after a year-long hiatus was met with nothing but excitement from royal fans.

Kate's BAFTA-worthy ensemble was a credit to her eco-credentials, as she chose to rewear a dress she formerly wore to the same event in 2019 - a style move Taylor also chose to adopt on Sunday night.

© Getty The Princess of Wales re-wore one of her famous dresses

Taylor, who let's be honest, hasn't got the cleanest record when it comes to sustainability, surprised fans when she opted to rewear her pair of Giuseppe Zanotti slingback stiletto sandals for the fourth time.

Adding to the regal element of her outfit, Taylor shoes are actually named the 'Lilibeth' shoes - which was the late Queen Elizabeth's family nickname, and also inspired the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet.