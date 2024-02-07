Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film to hit Disney+ with FIVE bonus songs

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will stream exclusively on Disney+ – and in good news for Swifties, it will include the live version of 'Cardigan,' which was left out of the theater and VOD releases, and four additional acoustic songs.

The Eras Tour concert film was recorded over three nights in Los Angeles in August 2023. The cinema version did not include 'The Archer,' 'Long Live,' 'Wildest Dreams,' 'Cardigan,' and 'Tis The Damn Season' (which was replaced by 'No Body No Crime' when Haim were the opening acts). It included two of the six surprise songs she performed acoustically across the three nights recorded: 'Our Song' and 'You're On Your Own Kid'.

© Disney+ Taylor Swift stands on stage

When is The Eras Tour on Disney+?

Disney confirmed the news and revealed that the stream will debut on March 15 2024 globally.

What songs will be on the new version of The Eras Tour?

'The Archer,' 'Long Live,' and 'Wildest Dreams,' were all included when the film hit VOD, and now Disney+ has revealed their version will include 'Cardigan,' as well as four new additional acoustic tracks.

The other songs Taylor sang during the acoustic section were 'I Can See You,' 'Maroon,' 'You Are in Love,' and 'Death by a Thousand Cuts' which are the four tracks expected to be included.

What did Taylor Swift say about the Eras Tour?

"This week is truly the best kind of chaos," Taylor shared on social media,

'I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”. Available starting March 15 which is actually very 🔜😆🫶"

The premiere took place on October 11, 2023 at The Grove mall in Los Angeles ,here Taylor joined over 2000 fans across 13 theaters.

The 'Lavender Haze' singer's concert movie became a box office phenomenon before it was even released as it was confirmed that global ticket sales topped $100 million the week before its release, making it the most profitable concert film in history. In the three months since its release it has raked in $261.6 million.

It was then released across VOD services in December for $19.89 for a 48-hour rental period.

© Getty Images The tour kicked off on March 17, 2023 in Arizona

The tour, which launched on March 17 2023 in Glendale, AZ., is also the biggest grossing tour in history, making over $1 billion in 2023. It hit the road again on Thursday February 8 in Tokyo, Japan, where the 34-year-old sang 'Dear Reader' and 'Holy Ground' as the surprise songs.

Where is the Eras Tour performing?

Taylor will perform for three nights in Tokyo, Japan, before heading to Australia, Asia, and Europe in 2024 before returning to the US for several more city dates.

The three-hour long show features over 45 songs spanning all ten albums from Taylor's 17-year career, and sees the 33-year-old celebrate her eras with show-stopping outfit changes.

© SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Taylor returned to the stage in Japan

The announcement of the new era on streaming comes days after Taylor won two Grammys at the 2024 ceremony, making history as the only person to ever win Album of the Year four times, scooping the award for Midnights, and also picking up Best Pop Album - her 13th Grammy - and using that moment to announce she would be releasing her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The 34-year-old singer had previously won the major awards three times for Fearless (2009), 1989 (2015), and Folklore (2021). She remains the only solo female artist to have ever won more than twice.