Johannes Radebe reveals he's ready to date again after dance partner Annabel Croft reminded him to 'live'

With his radiant smile and endearing charm, Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe has waltzed his way into the hearts of the nation.

And as he prepares to dazzle his ever-growing audiences with a UK tour of his spectacular new show, The House of JoJo, he exclusively tells HELLO! that while being surrounded by the love of his family and fans, it's romantic love he now seeks – and that's all thanks to his former Strictly partner, Annabel Croft.

"I went on one date with a gentleman, and it was lovely," he says. "It's now about me doing this a lot more. Meeting the beautiful Annabel, I was reminded to live again. She's encouraged me to be more social, and since then my life has changed. I've started going out, but needed someone to tell me that."

© BBC Johannes revealed that former Strictly partner Annabel has encouraged him to "be more social"

It was, he says, his 64-year-old mother Jacobeth who played a pivotal role in shaping his humility and gracious demeanour. The 36-year-old dancer dedicated his inspirational memoir, JoJo: Finally Home, to her and has just received the exciting news that it is to be adapted as a family movie, with spectacular costumes and big musical numbers choreographed by him.

"I wrote this for her so people could learn what an incredible human being she is," he says. "It's going to be hard to find someone to play her character in my upcoming film!"

Before it was announced that the King has been diagnosed with cancer, he recently met Queen Camilla again at a charity event supporting the work of the Royal Voluntary Service. "I saw the responsibility she has on her shoulders, how she dedicated her time and was really listening to people," he recalls. "She went around and shook everyone's hands. I really admire her."

© Getty Johannes gifts Queen Camilla a pair of tap shoes

After telling him that she is one of Strictly's greatest fans, the Queen revealed that she has always wanted to learn to tap dance – and he presented her with a pair of beige tap-dancing shoes.

"She said she'd wear the shoes and commit herself to learning. She spoke very fondly of dance and how it's good for you."

Johannes also reveals that last week he was approved for indefinite leave to remain in the UK after taking the official Life in the UK government test.

"I had to learn about British history, from the bronze age to Winston Churchill and the late Queen's Jubilee," he says, booming with laughter. "It was fascinating. I can live in the UK, open a bank account, get a mortgage, and I couldn't be happier. So I really am finally home."

