Queen Camilla is 'Strictly's greatest fan' as she vows to take up tap dancing

The Queen has vowed to give tap dancing a go as Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe presented her with a pair of steel-shod shoes.

Camilla, 76, appeared delighted after watching the dancer and Love Island star Tasha Ghouri coaching Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) staff and volunteers on the dance floor.

"I would love to do it because I’ve always wanted to tap dance. So in my dotage perhaps it’s something I could take up," the Queen remarked.

WATCH: Queen Camilla reacts as she's gifted tap shoes

Camilla's latest outing was to Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge in her role as president of the RVS.

She toured the new facility, including the dance studio and café run by RVS volunteers before watching a Find Your Feet beginners class with Radebe, known as Jojo, and Tasha.

Watching the session a few feet away, the Queen apologised saying: "Very nice, I'm sorry I'm not cha-cha-cha-ing."

© Getty Johannes Radebe and Tasha Ghouri led the tap class

Johannes later told Camilla: "I'm so beside myself that you watch Strictly Come Dancing."

The Queen, who attends Silver Swans – classes for elderly ballet dancers run by the Royal Academy of Dance, replied: "I'm one of Strictly's greatest fans."

HELLO!'s Isabelle Casey, who has trained professionally in the discipline, says: "Tap is one of the most enjoyable dance styles to take part in. Unlike ballet, which the Queen is incredibly familiar with from her Silver Swans ballet classes at the Royal Academy of Dance, it offers a wonderful sense of freedom in your body.

"That being said, it requires a lot of concentration as not only can the steps become incredibly intricate but also rhythmically, it can be a challenge. That's what makes the style so brilliant and rewarding to learn as it improves your memory and musicality at the same time, so especially at 76, it would be an excellent hobby for Her Majesty to start. I'm sure she'll be tapping away like Ginger Rogers in no time!"

© Getty Queen Camilla said she would love to take up tap dancing

© Getty The Queen meeting RVS volunteers at Meadows Community Centre

Queen Camilla herself said at her engagement on Friday: "[Dancing] is the best exercise for everybody and it's a wonderful way of enjoying yourself."

Isabelle adds: "Dancing on the whole is brilliant for people of all ages for so many reasons. It improves your posture, flexibility, core strength as well as your focus and as mentioned your memory. Not to mention the endorphins you get from completing a challenging phrase or routine.

"As a hobby, it's the perfect way to escape from everyday stresses as there are lots of different things to focus on, so you truly come away from a class feeling incredibly refreshed and ready to take on what life throws at you."