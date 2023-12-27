Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hugh Jackman and ex Deborra-Lee Furness reunite as they share tragedy close to their hearts
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2022
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
Hugh Jackman and his former wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, recently joined in expressing their sorrow over the passing of their friend, Australian chef Bill Granger. 

Bill, a renowned chef, restaurateur, and food writer, passed away at the age of 54. His death was announced on his Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that he died peacefully on Christmas Day in a London hospital, surrounded by his wife Natalie Elliott and their three daughters, Edie, Inès, and Bunny. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee, who announced their amicable separation in September, shared a touching tribute on Instagram, expressing their devastation at Bill's passing. 

They wrote, "We are devastated to hear the news of Bill's passing. His talent, his joie de vivre, the way he brought people together, and his commitment to family were inspiring. We will miss his friendship most of all. 

hugh jackman deborra-lee furness met gala 2023© Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Hugh and Deborra reunite

“Our love goes out to Natalie and their 3 incredible daughters Edie, Ines and Bunny." They signed off the post with, "Rest in peace. Deb & Hugh."

Bill Granger was a celebrated self-taught cook, known for his expansive culinary empire with 19 restaurants worldwide. 

He authored 14 cookbooks and starred in five TV shows broadcast in Australia and the U.K. He was affectionately referred to as the "king of breakfast" and is credited with popularizing avocado toast in recent years. 

The first recorded sighting of avocado toast on a menu is believed to have been at one of Granger's restaurants in 1993.

Hugh Jackman shares a photograph on Christmas Eve on Instagram© Instagram
Hugh Jackman shares a photograph on Christmas Eve on Instagram

Renowned chefs Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson also paid their respects through social media. Lawson commented on the family's post, saying,:

"I’m heartbroken to hear this. So cruel." Oliver shared his grief on Instagram: "Shocking and deeply sad news to hear of his death today. I loved @bill.granger so much, he was such a wonderful man, warm, charming, and had an extraordinary ease and style in cooking that could only come from Australia." 

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness in matching black T-shirts with white writing© Getty
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness split amicably

He reminisced about visiting Bill's first Sydney restaurant in Darlinghurst, praising its cool and relaxed atmosphere and Granger's welcoming presence.

Bill Granger's family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of tributes and support, stating, "He will be deeply missed by all, with his loss most profoundly felt by his adored family, who are grateful for all the love and support that has been given."

