What happened to rapper Chris King, who died aged 32 following shooting

The music world is in mourning after the tragic death of rapper Chris King, who was fatally shot in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 20.

Chris, whose birth name was Christopher Cheeks, was only 32 years old when his life was abruptly ended in an alley between Hayes and Church Streets while spending time with friends.

According to the Nashville Police Department, Chris and his group were approached by three men unknown to them. Initially, the encounter was cordial, but it escalated quickly as the suspects attempted to rob them, leading to gunfire.

Tragically, Chris was struck and later succumbed to his injuries at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

© Chicago Tribune Police investigate the scene of a shooting

A 29-year-old man, also part of Chris's group, was injured during the incident but survived. He recounted the horrifying moments to the police, noting that they were all hanging out before the violence erupted.

The police have confirmed that their homicide unit detectives are actively pursuing strong leads in the investigation.

© Instagram Chris with Justin Bieber

The news of Chris's untimely death has shaken friends, family, and fans alike. Among those expressing their grief was pop superstar Justin Bieber, who took to Instagram to share his sorrow and condolences.

"Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers," Justin wrote, reflecting on their close friendship. "See you in paradise brother."

It was well-known that Chris and Justin were once roommates and had lived together for over a year nearly a decade ago. Chris often spoke of their enduring friendship, celebrating it in a heartfelt post in December 2023.

© Instagram Chris King dies in tragic shooting

The loss was also felt deeply by rapper Trippie Redd, who credited Chris with significantly impacting his career and introducing him to key figures in the music industry. "I love you until we meet again twin!" Trippie Redd shared on Instagram, adding, "I would not be where I am today without @whoischrisking."

Machine Gun Kelly responded to Trippie Redd's post, commenting on the rarity and warmth of Chris's character, "Chris (King) was rare."

Actress Keke Palmer shared her grief with an emotional tribute on social media, recalling their early days in the industry together. Alongside an old photo of a video chat with Chris, she wrote, "I can't believe I'm saying rest in peace. This is terrible. I just want to share that I loved you and I remember all the city walk, grove moments. That was my high school."

Keke reminisced about their time as young creatives in Los Angeles, highlighting Chris's kindness and popularity.

© Instagram Chris's death is mourned by the music industry

"Your kindness was present no matter what room you were in, everybody was and wanted to be your friend. We will miss you until we meet again, rest heavenly brother."

Chris King was a native of Fontana, California, and had made a name for himself in the music industry through his collaborations with Trippie Redd and as the CEO of Snotty Nose Records.

