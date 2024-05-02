Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Britney Spears escorted out of LA hotspot in tears and with bare feet after emergency services called over 'disturbance'
Britney Spears escorted out of LA hotspot in tears and with bare feet after emergency services called over 'disturbance'

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
ReporterLos Angeles
12 minutes ago
Britney Spears has been pictured walking outside the famed Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in tears and with no shoes, after emergency services were called over a "disturbance". 

The pictures, posted by Daily Mail, reveal the pop star using a pillow to cover her topless chest, as she walked out of the hotel with security, including former boyfriend Paul Soliz.

It was reported that police were called to the hotel late on May 1 after a "disturbance" was reported with a woman matching the singer's description reportedly 'harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests". 

Officers found no signs of trouble and left. 

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Britney Spears attends Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)© Kevin Mazur
Britney Spears in 2017

TMZ reported that Britney and Paul were then "partying and drinking" in their room but reportedly became entangled in a "huge physical altercation" in which Britney "may have hurt her leg". Guests allegedly heard "screaming" in the hallway, with many believing there may be a mental breakdown taking place, and so the paramedics were called. 

"At 1am an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no-one was transported. Services left the scene at 1.17am. The police department was not called," LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said. 

Britney left the scene with security but not with Paul. 

Britney Spears performs during Now! 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 at SAP Center on December 3, 2016© Tim Mosenfelder
Britney Spears performs during Now! 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 at SAP Center on December 3, 2016

The upsetting scenes come hours after it was confirmed that the 'Toxic' singer's divorce from Sam Asghari  has been officially finalized. The former couple first tied the knot in 2022, shortly after Britney hitmaker was released from her years-long conservatorship at the hands of her father Jamie Spears, from whom she is estranged. 

They however split only 14 months later, announcing they were going their separate ways last August. 

Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)© Kevin Winter
Britney and Sam split in 2023

The conservatorship, which controlled the pop singer’s life and money for nearly 14 years, was dissolved in November 2021. 

“As of today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated,” Judge Brenda Penny said in her ruling.

Britney tweeted about the decision: “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???”

