Details of Britney Spears' prenup and where $60M net worth stands revealed as Sam Asghari divorce is finalized

Britney Spears' divorce from Sam Asghari has been officially finalized, and details of their finances and premarital agreement have been revealed with it.

The former couple first tied the knot in 2022, shortly after the "Toxic" hitmaker was released from her years-long conservatorship at the hands of her father Jamie Spears, from whom she is estranged.

They however split only 14 months later, announcing they were going their separate ways last August.

WATCH: Britney Spears' Relationship Timelines

Though there were reports at the time that Sam was hoping to get more out of the divorce – and Britney's assets – and that he pushed back on their prenuptial agreement, per TMZ, Sam and his attorney Neal Hirsh have decided not to contest the prenup.

That means Britney's fortune – which was largely squandered by her family and business associates to a surprisingly low reported net worth of $60 million during the 14 years of her conservatorship – will remain protected.

Now, the outlet reports that the exes are only waiting for a judge to sign off on the paperwork, which was filed by Britney's attorney Laura Wasser.

© Getty Britney and Sam in 2018

Sam first addressed the break-up in an Instagram Story in August – their date of separation was listed as July 28 – writing: "After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together."

MORE: Iconic photographer Markus Klinko shares rare details of working with the 'humble' Beyonce and 'super smart' Britney Spears

MORE: Britney Spears claims she 'made out' with Ben Affleck as she shares photo together: 'I honestly forgot'

He added: "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," and noted: "[Expletive] happens."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Sam is a personal trainer based in Los Angeles

His rep Brandon Cohen also slammed rumors at the time that accused the fitness trainer of contesting the financial agreements under which Sam and Britney married, telling E! News: "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," and emphasizing: "However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be."

MORE: Britney Spears shares very surprising message about ex Justin Timberlake amid unexpected musical battle

© Getty

Britney herself shared of the divorce in an Instagram post: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because [it's] honestly nobody's business!!!"

She added: "But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.